Service dogs can be a valuable piece of medical equipment for individuals living with a variety of medical conditions. From mobility issues such as cerebral palsy to blindness, seizure disorders and even food allergies, these dogs can be the difference between independence and freedom for some. The title “service dog” can also be a source of confusion. Not all animals qualify under this title. Service dogs, emotional support dogs and therapy dogs — what is the difference?
Minnesota lawhs utilize the same definition of service animal provided in the Americans With Disabilities Act. A service dog is defined as a dog (or in rare cases, a miniature horse) that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disability.
Service dogs are protected and granted rights under both Minnesota statute and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Service dogs may accompany their handler into public places and cannot be denied access. Handlers may not be charged an extra fee for the accompaniment of their service animal and service animals generally are granted access to areas the public would typically have access to. When accessing public places with a service dog, under the Americans with Disabilities act, a business may only ask two questions of the handler:
Is this service animal required because of a disability?What work or task has the animal been trained to perform?
Minnesota has several statutes in place to protect service dogs and their handlers. Minnesota is one of several states in the U.S. that grants service dogs in training the same rights given to trained service dogs. It can take several years to fully train a service dog and public access training is an important part of this process. This statute allows for handlers to ensure that their animals are adequately prepared for situations they may encounter during their work. Under Minnesota statute 609.833 it is a misdemeanor to misrepresent an animal as a service animal and can be punishable by fines and jail time. Minnesota also has statute in place that make the harm of a service dog by human or animal a misdemeanor offense. These statutes were put into place to protect service dogs and their handlers while out in the community.
Local handler Teresa McCullar says, “I wish people would understand that they are our lifeline. Service dogs are actual medical equipment, they are not a novelty or a decision made lightly. It has gotten more difficult to take my dog into public due to fake service dogs and people who want to pet my medical equipment. Distracting my dog could cause missed alerts or accidents and may agitate a focused dog.”
McCullar wants the public to know that her dog gets time to “just be a dog” at home. “When we are in public though, we hold ourselves to a high standard and just want to feel as normal as possible. Our dogs help us to feel normal and functional.”
What about emotional support dogs and therapy animals? These types of dogs are not granted public access rights; however, an emotional support dog may be recommended by a healthcare provider for assistance with emotional disorders and does have rights under the Fair Housing Act as well as the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
Under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, people with a service animal or an emotional support animal cannot be discriminated against in housing or employment. However, the handler must also request a reasonable accommodation and provide evidence that the emotional support animal will not cause undue hardship. Employers and landlords can request medical documentation under this act. Emotional support animals do not have public access rights in the state of Minnesota. More information about these dogs and their rights in Minnesota can be found at mn.gov/yourrights/service-animals/.
Therapy dogs are another way that animals have been shown to benefit people in particularly stressful or difficult times. Therapy dogs are typically certified in obedience with an organization such as Pet Partners and may visit places such as hospitals, nursing homes, libraries or disaster zones to provide support such as stress relief, a judgement-free reading buddy or a happy reminder of times gone by. Therapy animals, while prevalent in Minnesota, do not have any additional protections under the laws and are typically a volunteer-based service. There are two active therapy dog volunteers near Fergus Falls at this time. More information about setting up a therapy dog visit or the certification process can be found at petpartners.org.