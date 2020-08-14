Wheaton-based author Michael J. Larson has known he’s wanted to write, especially about outdoor topics, since he was very young. “I got my first rejection slip when I was in the eighth grade,” he says. “I knew I wanted to write so I wrote a 27-page manuscript called Slinker the Mink, so you can see even back then I was interested in the outdoors and nature. I sent it into three different magazines and got it rejected, it’s funny as I look back on it.”
Today, Larson has published eight children’s books, including “Nature’s Rhyming Riddles,” his newest book of, you guessed it, rhyming riddles, published this year. It’s his first nonprose book featuring riddles about animals like raccoons, garter snakes, white pelicans and more. Larson was a biology teacher for 42 years at Wheaton High School, wrote children’s nature columns for St. Paul-based magazine “Minnesota Out of Doors” from 1985 until 1991 and, after retiring from teaching in 2001, worked as a coordinator at Bonanza Educational Center in Big Stone Lake State Park in Clinton for eight years.
Although he’d always known he wanted to write, it wasn’t until 1980 that he truly committed himself. “I’ve always wanted to write and in 1980 I decided every summer I was going to try to write something, so I’ve been writing a long time,” he says, “I was a biology teacher, so my first set of books were about children and the outdoors.”
At the start of his writing career, Larson would self-illustrate his books. “When I started doing print on demand, my editor told me I needed an artist even though I’d illustrated them with my pen and ink drawings,” he says. He turned to his former Wheaton High School biology student, Janine Schmidt, who he knew had attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design, for help. “So I called her up and she was still living in Wheaton, married to a farmer … and so her youngest was going into kindergarten and she was looking for work, and so we’ve done the last five books together now, we’ve become a good team.”
Larson originally wrote “Nature’s Rhyming Riddles” in the three years after retiring from Wheaton High School and before starting his job at Bonanza Educational Center. As for why he decided to pursue rhymes instead of the prose he was accustomed to, Larson says, “I’ve always admired Dr. Seuss, his relaxed way of rhyming.”
While working at Bonanza Educational Center, Larson was able to share his rhyming riddles with school children. “I did lyceums in five schools so I’d have it performed to K through sixth kids all at one time and they responded really well. Every time we got to figure out what that animal was, they would all shout it out, so it’s been tested with hundreds of children and it works,” he says.
“Nature’s Rhyming Riddles” can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books and Bookshop.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.