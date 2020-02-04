Visiting the elderly in care homes either as a volunteer or as a family member can sometimes be uncomfortable for both the visitor and the resident. It can seem like there’s pressure to maintain a conversation rather than simply enjoying each other’s company. Cycling Without Age, a movement started by Ole Kassow in Denmark in 2012, which grew to 40 other countries by 2015, seeks to change that dynamic by giving families, friends and volunteers the opportunity to spend time together and engage in activities together. The activity they’re focusing on is, obviously, cycling.
Fergus Falls started their own chapter of Cycling Without Age last year and the first trishaw, a three-wheeled bike with a double-seat in front, arrived last winter. “Jake Krohn (of Pedal Fergus Falls) came to us (at PioneerCare) about two years ago and told us about the experience he had riding on his first trishaw in the Netherlands and it sold me on the idea that we have to do this here,” said Steve Guttormson, marketing manager at PioneerCare. “We worked to fundraise to get our first trishaw and it didn’t come until November this past year, so we haven’t had a lot of opportunities to ride it yet, but we’re looking forward to really getting going this spring.” The first trishaw was purchased with funding help from the community, but a second trishaw was purchased with a grant from the Department of Human Services. Both trishaws are specially manufactured and handmade in Europe.
“I think the coolest thing is that it connects so many generations. It encourages storytelling between individuals and more of a one-on-one experience, you know, sometimes people have trouble, I know I do, have trouble striking up a conversation easily, but if you’re doing something that you can share, it just kind of makes it possible, it encourages that connection between generations,” says Guttormson.
Kassow, who is from Copenhagen, came to PioneerCare in Fergus Falls on Tuesday to talk about the movement he started and said that he realized this power of connecting people through cycling struck him on his very first ride. He rented a trishaw from the city and took a woman from the care home near where he lived, Gertrude, and one of the care staff for a ride around Copenhagen. “I took them for a ride and that’s, I guess, the first time I realized the power of cycling without age because she was telling me all about her life.” Gertrude, who was known for being reticent at the home, told him all the stories she could remember about Copenhagen, things he’d never heard about before despite living there for so long.
“Close relationships and social integration are the two most important things for happiness and long life,” he says, and he believes that simply taking people out for a bike ride is a great way to do that. Not only do the pilots (what Kassow calls the pedalers) and passengers build a relationship, but the passengers get to rejoin the community, see old friends and make new ones. Even the Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, took a ride on one of the Cycling Without Age trishaws.
The Fergus Falls group already has a dozen volunteer pilots signed up but they’re always accepting more. “I think they’d be surprised how much they’d get out of it. That’s what I hear a lot from volunteers,” says Guttormson. “Volunteers often think of themselves as giving and they don’t always realize how much they’ll get in return.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.