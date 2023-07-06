As shelter staff and board members travel around the county, doing speaking engagements and hosting events, the conversations often center around one central concern ... the overpopulation of feral cats in our Otter Tail County communities. The cat populations are strong all year-long but during the summer months, the visibility and awareness increases. One morning in June, the shelter had a total intake of 21 cats, from three different families, and the shelter typically has an average population of 50 cats and kittens on any given day. In recent years, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County has greatly increased our efforts with TNR (trap-spay-neuter) programs. It’s an uphill battle but we believe we are making a difference, and every life saved has value.
In the Spring of 2022, the HSOTC successfully altered 72 cats in the community of Clitherall. This year, we have held similar successful missions in Parkers Prairie and Pelican Rapids as well as drastically reducing the numbers of other rural cat colonies around the county. Any cat that has been altered by the HSOTC will have one ear clipped slightly so you can quickly identify whether or not they have been spayed or neutered.
Unfortunately, cat overpopulation remains a huge problem in rural Minnesota and getting to the root of the problem begins with EDUCATION. All animals in your care deserve to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, fed and given protective housing. If left on their own, outdoor barn cats will undoubtedly live a difficult life and continue to reproduce unwanted kittens.
Cats can reach sexual maturity and get pregnant at just four months of age (yes, kittens can have kittens!). In just 16 months, one unaltered cat can produce 36 offspring! Studies also show that animals who have been spayed/neutered also have an 85% lower risk of disease and certain types of cancers and are less likely to wander. Spay/Neuter/Vaccinate is simply the responsible thing to do, resulting in healthier dogs and cats. We think you will ultimately come to wonder why you didn’t do it long ago. And for those who financially qualify, the HSOTC has an assistance program of $50-$125 towards a spay/neuter. Please visit our website to learn more at www.humanesocietyotc.org/pal.
And one last interesting tidbit is that the shelter uses approximately 6,500 pounds of cat litter every year so you can imagine how much we APPRECIATE YOUR DONATIONS. In addition to cat litter and food, we are also currently in need of laundry detergent, bleach and paper towels. THANK YOU FOR COMING TO THE RESCUE.
