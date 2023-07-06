Kittens

Cats don't add ... they multiply.

 Submitted

As shelter staff and board members travel around the county, doing speaking engagements and hosting events, the conversations often center around one central concern ... the overpopulation of feral cats in our Otter Tail County communities. The cat populations are strong all year-long but during the summer months, the visibility and awareness increases. One morning in June, the shelter had a total intake of 21 cats, from three different families, and the shelter typically has an average population of 50 cats and kittens on any given day. In recent years, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County has greatly increased our efforts with TNR (trap-spay-neuter) programs. It’s an uphill battle but we believe we are making a difference, and every life saved has value.



