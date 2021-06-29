“We needed this so much. Thank you for affirming and validating our LGBTQ community.” That was the overwhelming response shared with the organizer of Fergus Pride, Krystyne Frandsen, during the first Fergus Pride event.
Throughout the country, Pride events are held during the month of June to promote self-affirmation, equality, and dignity in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) community. Rainbows are the traditional symbol of Pride events.
Fergus Falls’ first Pride event was held June 25-27 at various locations throughout town. On Friday, Fergus Brewing Company hosted Peney Cakes, who made an array of over 100 LGBTQ themed cupcakes — Pride, Kesha, Marsha P Johnson, and Harvey Milk & Cookies. The cupcakes sold out in 45 minutes. An ‘80s party and costume contest saw the best turnout Fergus Brewing Company has seen in quite some time. The brewery celebrated Pride throughout the weekend with rainbow decor and logo stickers.
A fundraiser for SAGA Youth (Sexuality and Gender Alliance) was held on Saturday at Union Pizza, where staff showed their support by donning rainbow tie-dye shirts. SAGA Youth also met and made fluffy, magnetic, and color-changing slime. That evening, a drag show hosted at Steel Wheels sold out online and is the largest event at the facility to date. With standing room only, the energetic and joyful guests poured outside onto the deck. “At the first break, we all noticed a huge bright rainbow in the sky behind the venue,” shared Frandsen. The event was DJed by Dominic Facio, with performers including Lexi D, Mrs. Moxie, Stacy Hundin, Asher Alexander and Pan T Dropper — all residents of Fergus Falls at some point in time.
Sunday’s Pride Picnic on the Beach, the event that got the ball rolling for Fergus Pride, took place at Pebble Beach with food trucks from JoBo and Rubyspinoyfood. Vendors from Tastefully Simple, Dye MN, Lisa Paradise, SAGA Youth, Anna Lake Animal Sanctuary, Someplace Safe, FTM Brotherhood, and Unitarian Church of Underwood set up to show support and display their wares. The event was decorated by John and Pam Magnuson and family with a large rainbow photo backdrop, colored pinwheels, and balloons. Frandsen estimates that 200 people enjoyed the event during the three hours it was occurring. Holly D Photography covered the event all weekend.
“It was a joyful weekend filled with smiles and a few tears,” said Frandsen, who shared that local LGBTQ members expressed their appreciation, stating that they didn’t think a Pride event would ever happen in Fergus Falls and asking what they could do to help.
Currently, Frandsen is working toward raising enough funds to secure a safe space for the SAGA Youth community to gather to watch movies, play games, spend time with friends and more, including the inclusion of an LGBTQ library.
Those interested in getting involved or donating can find more information on the SAGA Youth Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FergusFallsSAGA.
