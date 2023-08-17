The need continues to increase in Fergus Falls for affordable housing and related services for low income, very low income and extremely low income families in the city.
In light of this, Fergus Falls Housing and Redevelopment Authority approached the Fergus Falls City Council at the Aug. 16 Committee of the Hole meeting requesting city approval for 2024 operational funds to levy a tax of .0185% of estimated taxable market value.
Mikel B. Olson, FF HRA executive director, detailed what the levy would be utilized for.
“We use this tax levy primarily for our administrative costs that are not covered by HUD programming and of course any of our surplus dollars roll into other program areas for things like grant writing or in the most recent case the development of our permanent supportive housing building which is called Garitz Grove, which is currently on schedule to open late November or early December,” said Olson.
Garitz Grove will be a one of a kind permanent supportive housing project located at 1161 Friberg Avenue. The estimated total project value will be $5,981,841. The building will be owned by Garitz Grove, LLC.
Council member Jim Fish asked Olson if this was the HRA’s usual request and not an increase.
“Yes, it is, it’s an increase, but it’s an increase because property values increased at the allowable percentage that we can request is rising with those values,” replied Olson.
Mayor Ben Schierer said he believed they were also increasing the services the organization provides to the community with additional resources.
“One of our goals right now is to increase staffing by one position. We’ve come through some of the issues that I think are related to the closures and COVID-19. What we’re finding is that we have a great number of applicants and current participants that are really in need of additional assistance when it comes to maintaining housing or finding new housing. There’s just really a lot of demand. The more time it takes to get applicants to be successful participants and maintain existing participants and in a lot of cases to find methods to help existing participants transition into other housing models,” said Olson.
Schierer also commented that the agency partners with other service providers outside of HRA to achieve different outcomes and goals.
“Our position would likely be a housing navigator position is really what I’m looking for, but it could be housing case management or the two tied together. The big picture that I want to have in our office is someone who is able and willing to help any tenant in Fergus Falls whether it’s an HRA applicant or participant or a tenant in another unit, just to help them navigate some of the issues that come up with looking for other assistance," Olson stated.
Olson mentioned some of the simplest things that most take for granted, can be real challenges for some individuals.
"It could be something as simple as helping try to look for dollars for security deposits or to help with past dues. Very often what we find is that folks are missing identifications, driver’s license or social security numbers, you name it. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to always have the wherewithal whether it be transportation-wise or even knowing how to renew some of those items,” said Olson.
Olson also detailed during the meeting the other things they do such as assisting low interest loans to private homeowners, Small Cities Development Program grant, the Rehabilitation and Emergency loan program and the Rental Rehab Program.
A motion was carried to bring the matter to the next regular session of the council on Aug. 21.
For more information about the work of Fergus Falls HRA, visit them online at fergusfallshra.com.