Print or online? Both or neither? These are questions asked by newspaper staff multiple times a day. It is no different for Daily Journal Media, based out of Fergus Falls and covering the Otter Tail County area.
The question from the public is much simpler: When will it print?
Simple questions don’t always have simple answers.
Press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries, news articles, sports stories ... who decides what prints, and when? The responsibility lies within the newsroom and largely on the managing editor, assistant managing editor and sports editor.
An easy place to start is with obituaries, which are paid content. Every obituary that is received and paid for (or charged to an existing account) by press deadline is posted both online and printed in the physical newspaper. Obituaries are printed on page A2 in every edition of Daily Journal and, if the number of obituaries exceeds the space allotted on the page, they are continued on another color page within the newspaper. The same applied for death notices, whether paid (including service information) or unpaid.
News articles written by Daily Journal Media staff hold top priority for print. These articles often begin with a press release emailed to the office that reporters follow up on in order to create a more complete picture of the subject matter. Established governmental meetings are also a top priority for coverage. The goal of the Newsroom is to produce a newspaper with subject matter that is accurate, relevant, timely and interesting. That said, a mix of human interest, business, politics, outdoors, sports and more is desired for each edition, if at all possible.
There are, however, considerations that must be realized when planning a newspaper. Not all press releases result in an article or publication — there are simply too many to accommodate. Daily Journal Media begins by applying the provided press release (or phone call, email, note) with a potential story idea to its goals.
Is the subject matter accurate?
Sometimes this requires followup, sometimes the accuracy isn’t in question. If the information lacks accuracy, this open the door to the potential for a different article entirely, so long as it is relevant.
Is it relevant?
With an aim to share news specific to the Otter Tail County area, relevance is highly tied to geographic location. On rare occasions, national or regional news will appear on the pages of the Daily Journal, but only if the matter at hand holds relevance for readers.
Is it timely?
There are instances in which timelines is irrelevant — the grandmother who has been sewing and donating quilts to charity auctions for three decades, for example. In most cases, however, timeliness is an issue when it comes to determining news. If there is a special guest speaker coming to town in two hours, we simply cannot get something into print or make the necessary contacts in order to put together an online-only article prior to the presentation – but we can print a photo, at a minimum, after the fact.
Is it interesting?
As a matter of human nature, interests are varied from person to person, which is why we aim to include a wide variety of topics in each edition of the newspaper. However, there are instances in which an interview provides a lack of usable information to produce an interesting article. For example, in the guest speaker example used above, if we were able to arrange an interview in a timely manner, but the only information we could get was the speakers name, the title of their presentation and the date, time and location, we don’t have enough information to provide readers with an interesting article. (That would be perfect, however, for a paid advertisement.)
In the case that accuracy, relevance, timeliness and potential for interest are all achieved, there are still a few considerations to make, but one main point — has the topic been covered recently? Often, an organization will have an event or program that rolls out in multiple parts, but coverage cannot be promised or guaranteed for each part simply due to the fact that, again, there is just too much happening. In order to refrain from picking and choosing or playing favorites, the Newsroom has had to establish guidelines to follow in these instances. Ultimately, the solution was that a sole article will be offered that encompasses the project or event series in its entirely as opposed to each individual part.
If not all press releases are guaranteed to print, how can printing be guaranteed? Paid content or paid advertising will guarantee a print date, so long as it meets press deadlines and is deemed appropriate. This can be accomplished by contacting one of Daily Journal Media’s established marketing consultants or publisher, Ken Harty. It is important to note that Daily Journal Media reserves the right to refuse content as they determine necessary.
Letters to the editor are similar to press releases in that there is no guarantee to print or appear online. In fact, letters to the editor will only appear in the newspaper as space allows, in addition to a number of other stipulations, including falling within the appropriate word count, being appropriate in nature, and meeting the Newsroom goals of accuracy, relevance, timeliness and interest. Additionally, there are various filters applied during political seasons and other socioeconomic situations as deemed appropriate by the organization.
The inclusion of sports content is within each edition of Daily Journal and follows the same expectations and goals as other content. Carl Hauser, sports editor and assistant managing editor, explained: “Ideally we have enough space to get everything in print as well as online — that isn’t always the case.” Hauser continued, explaining that one situation that pops up often is having the same team have multiple games in between print dates. In those cases, the game that has most recently occurred takes priority over the other, older games. “Generally speaking, stories that also have photos would have the upper hand if it came down to deciding (what goes to print and what doesn’t).” There are a few things that solely go to print and do not appear online, such as standalone photos and also articles that we pull from external resources, such as National Public Radio News or Minnesota Public Radio News.
“Integrity is the core product of any newspaper operation because what we produce has the trust of the public behind it and they expect that if they consume information from the newspaper, it has been properly vetted to be true and accurate. Without our integrity we have nothing,” stressed Harty of Newsroom practices.
Daily Journal Media’s Newsroom staff relishes ideas and leads from the community, which can be emailed to the newsroom at newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com or directly to managing editor, Heather Kantrud, at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.