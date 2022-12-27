Young friends
Submitted

When you work in animal rescue, you come to expect the unexpected as you prepare to meet the demands of maintaining a strong and healthy shelter, 365 days a year. Every day an average of three animals enter the doors of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County in need of a safe and loving sanctuary, that’s over 1,000 dogs and cats annually. They brace themselves for sad stories but do their best to balance the sad equation with outstanding care, love, hope and second chances for the animals they serve. They could not do this important work without the support of individual donors like you and as they approach the end of 2022, please prayerfully consider how you can give. The HSOTC is an independent, non-profit 501(c3) not affiliated with any national organization or government entity. Funded by people LIKE YOU, 100% of the donations go directly to the care of local animals and the dogs and cats will always remain the highest priority.



