When you work in animal rescue, you come to expect the unexpected as you prepare to meet the demands of maintaining a strong and healthy shelter, 365 days a year. Every day an average of three animals enter the doors of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County in need of a safe and loving sanctuary, that’s over 1,000 dogs and cats annually. They brace themselves for sad stories but do their best to balance the sad equation with outstanding care, love, hope and second chances for the animals they serve. They could not do this important work without the support of individual donors like you and as they approach the end of 2022, please prayerfully consider how you can give. The HSOTC is an independent, non-profit 501(c3) not affiliated with any national organization or government entity. Funded by people LIKE YOU, 100% of the donations go directly to the care of local animals and the dogs and cats will always remain the highest priority.
The HSOTC employs nine people and spends over $50,000 annually on spay/neuter, vet fees, medical supplies, meds, microchip and vaccine expenses, with a total operating budget of nearly $300,000. Visit www.humanesocietyotc.org to learn more, give a one-time donation or sign up for a recurring monthly donation.
For example, $14 per month will purchase a 35 lbs. pail of cat litter for shelter cats/kittens. (They go through 6,500 lbs. of litter every year!) A donation of $25 will provide one bag of high-quality dog or cat food. If you prefer to donate food directly, please note they prefer high quality brands such as Purina, Nutri Source, Iams, Science Diet, Pedigree, Blue Buffalo or Eukanuba to help maintain the overall digestive health of shelter animals. With a donation of $50, one dog or cat would receive life-saving vaccines and $250 would ensure a full exam, spay/neuter and microchip. And just imagine what a donation of $500 would do to help meet general operating expenses, building maintenance, staff salaries, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, trash bags, treats, toys, shampoo and so much more.
Another way to give is to sign up at AmazonSmile.com and designate the HSOTC as your non-profit of choice to receive a portion of every purchase you make. And of course, the HSOTC will also happily accept donations of items such as cars, boats or other things that could be turned into cash to meet shelter needs. There are so many ways you can be a voice for change and make a direct difference in the life of a shelter pet. Otter Tail County … THIS IS YOUR SHELTER, PLEASE GIVE TODAY.
