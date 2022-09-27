A flag that is flying next to an American flag, a block south of Union and Vernon Avenues at a private residence located near Adams Elementary School, is drawing ire from passersby as well as the city.
It displays expletives referring to President Joe Biden, as well as the people who may have voted for him. “F(expletive deleted) Biden and F(expletive deleted) you for voting for him,” is the message on the flag displayed nearby two other U.S.Flags.
To put it mildly, the city of Fergus Falls is in a very awkward position when it comes to this display. It is considered the property owner’s First Amendment right to display the flag. Secondly, it is not stumping for any particular candidate or even any political race, so in essence the city, nor law enforcement can force the property owners to take it down.
While offensive and obscene, there are statewide and federal laws referencing political signage, but according to city officials and Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren, this is not considered a political sign.
“This person’s choice to fly this flag is considered free speech and is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. As a city, this governmental body, there is no course of action we could take,” stated Bergren.
City of Fergus Falls Communications Manager Jean Bowman also addressed options that many residents nearby inquired about. For instance, what the city council could undertake in terms of drafting an ordinance or making adjustments to an existing ordinance to address the placement of such a flag or message being depicted in a public manner. However, she stated that there are literally no options for that either, in terms of a practical solution for the council or from the city attorney.
However, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, “Obscenity is not protected under First Amendment rights to free speech, and violations of federal obscenity laws are criminal offenses. The U.S. courts use a three-pronged test, commonly referred to as the Miller test, to determine if given material is obscene. Obscenity is defined as anything that fits the criteria of the Miller test, which may include, for example, visual depictions, spoken words, or written text.” Mar. 29, 2021, justice.gov/criminal-ceos/obscenity
According to the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, the Miller test is the primary legal test for determining whether expression constitutes obscenity. It is named after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Miller v. California (1973).
U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach recently inserted herself into the growing trend for displaying these signs. Fischbach was recently asked during a campaign stop in the Fargo-Moorhead area why she was offering merchandise on her campaign website that displayed similar items for sale, however Fischbach’s displayed the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase, which in essence is the clean or PG version of the F(expletive deleted) Biden flag in Fergus Falls.
“You know what, I think people are buying them and if that’s what they want, but right now it is a vernacular that is part of our language. I think the democrats came up with the fact that it was so offensive, it says ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ they are selling and they are very popular,” said Fischbach.
It is obviously not clear whether the sign in Fergus Falls would fall under the category of the criteria for passing the muster of the Miller Test, but for now, the private residence continues to display the flag while hundreds of school children and other residents drive or walk by.