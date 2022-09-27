A flag that is flying next to an American flag, a block south of Union and Vernon Avenues at a private residence located near Adams Elementary School, is drawing ire from passersby as well as the city.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?