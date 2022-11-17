Thomas J. Kane, the faculty director for the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University, has described the pandemic as a band of tornadoes that swept across the country: “Some communities were left relatively untouched, while neighboring schools were devastated. The Education Recovery Scorecard is the first high-resolution map of the tornadoes’ path to help local leaders see the magnitude of the damage and guide local recovery efforts.”
“One of the things we found is that even within a district, there is variability. School districts are the first line of action to help children catch up,” explained Sean Reardon, a professor of poverty and inequality in education at Stanford University and the director of the Educational Opportunity Project. “The better they know about the patterns of learning loss, the more they’re going to be able to target their resources effectively to reduce educational inequality of opportunity and help children and communities thrive.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic had a marked impact on student learning,” explained the Superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools, Jeff Drake. “Distance learning was difficult to say the least. During the 2021-22 school year we had approximately 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases – students missed a lot of school.”
At KSS homework help is available every morning from 7:30 — 8:10 a.m. and again after school from 3:20 — 4 p.m.
“The Fergus Falls School District expanded summer interventions to meet the needs of students, especially those affected due to COVID-19,” Drake continued. “The expansion of services was made possible through additional federal and state funding.”
Transportation services for all programs were also expanded. This was made possible through additional funding specific for transportation. Transportation to and from programming was provided for all students living within the Fergus Falls School District limits and by expanding the availability of transportation, all students had equal access to summer educational programs.
Summer credit recovery for high school students expanded its programing as well. In-person instruction in all core content areas was offered, with specific courses being driven by student registrations and credit recovery needs.
“Special education courses were also offered which had never been done before in the credit recovery program” Drake noted. “The number of students that participated went from 40 to 110. The completion rate of courses for 2021 was 81% while 2022 was 75%.
Otter Adventures, a targeted services program, added an interventionist and physical education instruction. The additional funding also provided the ability to purchase curriculum, tech supplies and the ability for field trips and community experiences.
“A new program began to support rising eighth grade students prior to the start of their freshman year of high school,” mentioned Drake. “Students that complete the program earn two elective credits, giving students ‘insurance’ regarding any further credit failure that could contribute to the student not earning a high school diploma.”
This past summer, a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education allowed the Area Learning Center to hold a new student “boot camp.” The goal was to orient students to the ALC prior to the start of the school year. Veteran students of the ALC were trained to be navigators for new students and were present during the three-day program. There were a total of 27 out of 33 that attended one or more days, with 17 new students earning .5 elective credits for their participation.
More information regarding Harvard’s education pandemic studies can be found at the following: gse.harvard.edu.
