Twenty years went by pretty fast and, like most people, I can remember exactly where I was when I first heard the news.
I was at the Daily News in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and we were having an advertising meeting. When we emerged from the meeting the radio was blaring in the front office as Gary Rogers was on the air broadcasting perhaps the worst news I have ever heard. As that was going on we all headed to the newsroom where the TV was showing us video of one of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing out of it. As I recall, there was a lot of concern in the air and the mood was very somber. Those feelings did not take long to turn into anger as the second plane hit the other Twin Tower and then a third hit the Pentagon. Thankfully, the fourth plane ended up crashing into a field in Pennsylvania due to passengers confronting the terrorist and forcing it off course, eventually into a crash landing. Those people, the first responders and all who were involved with battling the worst terrorist attack the world has ever known are legendary heroes. We will never forget.
We need to keep the memory alive for those who were not old enough to remember and for those who were and are not born yet. My grandchildren are very young, however, I know someday they will ask me “Where were you on 9/11?”
