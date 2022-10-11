NEW BAR

Gunpowder will host a soft opening Oct. 14 and 15, with lunch specials starting at 11 a.m. The official grand opening will take place on Nov. 23.

Fergus Falls will soon be host to a brand new type of establishment — with whiskey being the name of the game.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?