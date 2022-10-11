Fergus Falls will soon be host to a brand new type of establishment — with whiskey being the name of the game.
While it is a whiskey and cocktail bar, Gunpowder will be something that the city has probably never experienced before. Owner, Blue Kunz, said they will also offer a limited menu and nightly specials.
“Right now I have over 250 whiskeys on my wall. So the hybrid model is, we’re going to have up to 300 different cocktails, different drinks, martinis, along with wine and beer,” said Kunz.
Walking into the business one gets the feeling of a big city, small cozy bar. The bar wall has some very high end options. For instance, Kunz says while a particular high end bottle of bourbon may be $250 retail, a customer could order a shot for $12.50 to try it, when they normally would be hesitant to get a whole bottle.
The adult-oriented establishment will also offer a limited menu of sandwiches and nightly specials.
“Instead of a huge menu like a lot of other places have, we will have a very small menu that instead of being OK at some things, we will be good at the five or six things that we have. Simple is better because then you’re good at what you do, not this big menu and try to please everybody,” explained Kunz.
Kunz believes there isn’t another bar like the one Gunpowder will be.
“We will have five basic sandwiches everyday — maple-smoked pulled pork and smoked beef brisket and Italian beef from Chicago. The bread, beef and pepper all come from there. Then we’ll have a chicken salad and a vegetarian salad sandwich. Those are the five basics,” Kunz shared.
Kunz said they also plan to have bands in the back room where the stage is located, as well as movie nights at the bar.
“We want to provide some kind of event every night. When it gets cold, Gunpowder will be a place where people can come to warm up and enjoy some kind of entertainment on a nightly basis,” said Kunz.
She also said every night there will be a different special.
The new whiskey and cocktail bar is at 220 West Lincoln Avenue, the former location of The Spot Panini and Wine Bar.
Gunpowder will host a soft opening Oct. 14 and 15, with lunch specials starting at 11 a.m. The official grand opening will take place on Nov. 23, the night before Thanksgiving which will include live music from the Lonely Pines.
Stay in-the-know by following Gunpowder Bar on Facebook at @ffgunpowder.
