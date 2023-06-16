It’s not just routine matters like streets and roadways or public infrastructure that the Fergus Falls City Council has discussed.
One of the most often discussed topics of late has been that of one particular individual, Ward Three council member Brent Thompson.
While Thompson’s current term is up at the end of 2023, he has made no suggestions either way whether or not he will run for re-election yet. At one point, some even suggested he be recalled.
In a previous Daily Journal Media article on Oct. 27, 2022, City Attorney Rolf Nycklemoe detailed the recall process in that at least 20% of the total number of registered voters in a ward must sign their name to a recall petition to require a recall election on a public official.
Even a new council member elected in November of 2022, Al Kemeier wanted to make his distaste for Thompson known right away as soon as his term began.
Daily Journal Media General Manager, Heather Kantrud, provided the city with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for investigation documents from a probe into specific possible code of conduct violations regarding Thompson. It should be noted that when the request was made to the city for FOIA, they responded within hours.
The voluminous amount of information is staggering and includes multiple filings with Minnesota’ Office of Administrative Hearings dating back to the 2020 election, even prior to time Thompson was elected to his council position.
In a memo dated Jan. 5, 2023, from City Administrator Andrew Bremseth referring to a general meeting with newly elected council member Al Kremeier regarding logistics for new council members, with himself and Assistant City Administrator Lynne Olson states in part, “Once these logistical matters were resolved, the conversation shifted towards concerns Mr. Kremeier had with another council member.”
The memo goes on to say that Kremeier shared an article that appeared in the Daily Journal that focused on the activities of Thompson during the 2022 election cycle. Bremseth further states that, “It is understood that Mr. Thompson (who was not running for reelection at that time) distributed a flyer to homes that had campaign signs for Mr. Kremeier and another candidate in Ward Two, Mark Leighton.”
The flyer essentially made claims that the two candidates made statements about eliminating city parks. Bremseth then notes that an administrative law judge dismissed all but one claim relating to alleged violation of the disclaimer statute. On Mar. 3, this was dismissed by two administrative law judges and an assistant chief administrative law judge. In a memorandum, the judges said Leighton failed to establish that Thompson was required to include a disclaimer on the campaign flier.
In addition to these concerns brought forth by Kremeier, he also discussed what Bremseth described as even greater concerns from the 2020 election cycle. Kremeier reported to Bremseth and Olson at that time that while Thompson was a candidate for Ward Three, he was running against Victoria McWane-Creek and later on Kremeier was also running as a write-in candidate. Kremeier related how Thompson was going door to door and stopped in his neighborhood delivering campaign material and attempting to engage with him but that he turned away. Kremeier said he later learned that some other neighbors did converse with Thompson and they related that Thompson, “Removed a picture of his opponent (McWane-Creek) from his pocket and showed the homeowner while stating 'This is my opponent. She is a racist.'”
Kremeier detailed during the meeting that he believes this happened at several homes, with one of the residents being revealed as Fergus Falls resident and veteran Mike Mortenson. It was at this point that Bremseth pledged to launch an independent investigation with an impartial attorney, who was subsequently hired from the Pemberton Law Firm to investigate the claims.
Fast forward to May 1, when the topic of the mediation came up in regards to Kremeier and Thompson. In a lengthy statement Kremeier detailed how he did not understand why he was being made part of the mediation process. While the Fergus Falls City Council later voted to order mediation between Kremeier and Thompson, Kremeier declined mediation and requested the city spend money on Thompson having mediation with Leighton and Mortenson instead, which the city declined.
”I am not a complainant on anything that Brent Thompson may have done. As I mentioned it was brought up on behalf of a Third Ward community member (who was revealed as Mortenson). I also had Rolf (Nycklemoe) when that was brought up, our city attorney, to make sure I was not listed as a complainant. I was listed as a witness to a certain extent. The complainant was actually listed as city hall, was how it was worded,” stated Kremeier.
Kremeier went on to talk about another complainant in Ward Two, and emphatically stated that he had not brought up anything with Brent Thompson’s name, and that something was trying to be made of nothing regarding his dealings with Thompson.
In an email communication to Kantrud from Brent Thompson dated Mar. 27, Thompson states, “I’m sticking by everything I said in my portion of the investigation. As far as the letter is concerned I would never print something like that without having verifiable information. I have a letter from Michael Burgraff verifying what he heard at the meeting and Bremseth and Bill Sonmor were there also feel free to contact them," stated Thompson.
Thompson continued, "As far as the second portion of the complaint is concerned I never at any point told anyone that she was a racist, nor did I tell anyone she had radical views. When a handful of people would ask me who was running against me I would hand them an article written by Miss McWane-Creek and allow them to make their own opinion on her views. These unfounded accusations were made one week after Leighton received a letter stating the dismissal of most of his case against me. Mortenson is not just a constituent bringing an accusation to his councilman. He is part of this group of Kremeier and Leighton plus a sitting councilman who wants me gone because I had the audacity to call them out. This should tell you something about the character and integrity let alone ethics of the two who brought forward the accusation.”
Also recently, the council has suggested changes be made to the code of conduct ordinance in relation to all the numerous cases and incidents. At the May 15 meeting, council passed a motion to form a sub-committee of Scott Rachels, Scott Kvamme, Laura Job, and Tom Rufer to review the proposed Code of Conduct for Elected Officials.
Enter Ward Three council member Kremeier. Without Kremeier there would not have been an investigation in the first place that Bremseth would have opened.
Ultimately, the Thompson investigation turned up no wrongdoing and it was considered a closed matter, however, at almost every meeting for a few months Kremeier kept bringing it up at council meetings.
Once such meeting even had Kremeier introducing Mortenson, who stated at that time that he had not planned to come forward with his story about the 2020 incident already mentioned. Mortenson was very vague and did not mention McWane-Creek by name.
Mortenson submitted a three page signed notarized statement dated Mar. 31, with no attorney listed on the document, shortly after the city council meeting. The statement describes how Mortenson said he was standing in his front yard when Thompson approached him for an obvious campaigning visit. After handing Mortenson a leaflet, he said Thompson then asked Mortenson if he knew who he was running against. Mortenson alleges Thompson then pulled out a flyer that had a photo that Mortenson recognized as being McWane-Creek. Mortenson said at that point Thompson stated that she was his opponent and said the flyer featured an article that she wrote about racism. Mortenson alleges that at this point Thompson held the picture and flyer in front of him and stated, “She is a racist and she hates white people."
Mortenson goes on to say in the statement that because Thompson was his council member at the time what to do with the incident within the city, further stating that he obtained a new council member in January (Kremeier) and asked them to bring it forward to the city for consideration and also states that he did not request that the city launch an investigation but was hopeful that the city would address the “racial campaign actions” of Thompson.
Puzzling is the fact that Mortenson did not actually present this notarized statement until well after the investigation was completed and the case was closed.
In another conversation with Kantrud, McWane-Creek stated that did not know that there had even been an investigation and only met with Mortenson one time in March 2023.