Sunday will be a big day with many activities going on. Not only will many of us wonder if Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow, but it is also the day of the most-watched sporting event in the United States — the Super Bowl.
The San Francisco 49ers, representing the NFC, will take on the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Currently, odds-makers favor the Chiefs by a point, which leads many to believe that this could be one of the best Super Bowls of all time.
With that in mind, we asked local football coaches what their thoughts and predictions for the game.
Steve Olson, Fergus Falls football coach
Kansas City 35, San Francisco 31.
Hard to game plan for Patrick Mahomes and all he can do on his own. Chiefs get two weeks to game plan against the 49ers offense and all of their motion and misdirection.
Derrick Clark, Hillcrest football coach
San Francisco 31, Kansas City 27.
I think this will be a very close, very entertaining game. San Francisco has an excellent defense to put up against Kansas City’s potent offense. I think San Francisco will be able to keep Kansas City’s offense in check just enough with their devastating pass rush to win this one.
Corey Miller, M State football coach
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 24.
49ers will jump out to a 10-0 lead and then the Chiefs offense will explode for 24-unanswered points and Andy Reid finally gets his Super Bowl win!
David Haugen, Pelican Rapids football coach
Kansas City 34, San Francisco 24
Mahomes is too elusive and Kansas City’s offense is too explosive. The reality is I haven’t watched any playoff games very closely but I thought I would throw something out there.
Chuck Ross, Underwood football coach
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 28.
Kansas City just has too many weapons and can score anytime from anywhere.
