Minnesota’s firearm season for deer hunting is Nov. 7-15. A major event for many, the Daily Journal asked local hunters why they go out each year and hunt. These were their responses:
Bob Hagberg, Fergus Falls
“It’s a family tradition and it feeds my family.”
Phil Hendrickx, Fergus Falls
“(I hunt) for meat and for the sake of being outdoors by myself. Also, spending time with family and friends. (Hunting season) is the only time I get to spend time with a few of my cousins.”
Nicole Donley, Fergus Falls
“I primarily hunt for the meat. Venison is one of our family’s favorite meats. I also hunt for the sport of it.”
Mark Fiskum, Fergus Falls
“First is always to provide food for my family. I have never shot a deer and not eaten it. It’s exhilarating when a deer shows up, the sport and the rush of it all is always a fun reason to go out every year. It’s also a family tradition. My dad would take me out hunting and it was a special time to bond with him. He has since passed away, but this year is the first year I can carry on that tradition, and I am bringing my two oldest hunting on opening weekend. Of course, every year is a chance to get that once-in-a-lifetime buck if it comes my way! Dad hunted his whole life and he only ever shot one buck. I have never seen him so happy or smile so big. I am excited to share those memories with my kids.”
Tajahn Cloud, Fergus Falls
“(I hunt for) the same reason I breathe.”
Rezza Shateri, formerly Fergus Falls
“I hunt for a few reasons. The main reason is that it’s always been one of my family’s traditions. As a kid, I’d always hear my grandpa and uncle telling their deer hunting stories and I was always so excited for my chance to share in the fun. My grandpa taught me how to deer hunt when I was ten and we hunted together until he passed away when I was 16. The deer stand brings some of the best memories from my childhood. I also like to hunt because it gives me a chance to disconnect from the world for a while and just enjoy nature. Life is so chaotic, sometimes, so I love being able just to sit in the woods and take a break from all of the craziness. Population management is a big (rason) as well. There are a ton of deer where I hunt. The hunters help control the numbers to help prevent starvation, disease, and car accidents. And last, but definitely not least, I love the taste of venison!”
Wyatt Huckeby,
Fergus Falls
“I hunt because it is what my family has always done. Hunting is fun even when you don’t see anything. You get to be a part of nature. By taking an animal, like a deer, each year, you are helping the herd by lessening the numbers so fewer die of starvation. Another reason I hunt is to bring me back to what my ancestors had to do to live, it’s like going back in time. That is why I hunt.”
Ann Erhard,
formerly of Dalton
“I (47) started to hunt in my 30s to carry on the tradition and legacy of my father, Rush Erhard (81) who has been an avid outdoorsman, butcher and sausage maker all his life. Bonus reasons include the solitude, challenge, adrenaline, and wildlife observation that comes with it.”
Brian French,
Fergus Falls
“It’s part of my culture. It’s a thrill and it provides food for the winter.”
