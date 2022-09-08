Minnesota is home to over 160 species of fish and home to a nearly endless network of lakes, streams and rivers, making it a fisherman’s paradise in many ways.
While techniques and lure variations abound, there is no denying that live bait no matter the form is always a solid choice for putting fish in the boat or on the shoreline. As seasons change, however, sourcing bait can become quite difficult and depending on the year availability can vary.
Bennet Stich runs Ben’s Bait Shop in Battle Lake and explains how the severity of the winters and amount of snowfall impacts minnow availability year to year: “If we have a year with a lot of snowfall, that can really impact the amount of oxygen in the water and result in mass die-offs of certain minnows.”
Ben’s Bait is a family business that was started by Ben Stich and his wife Josie in 1970, when the group’s skill of trapping, collecting and farming minnows made them a resource for area fishermen. They have since been a touchpoint for many anglers seeking minnows such as crappie, fathead and shiners along with also providing suckers of varying sizes, including any gear needed to be successful on area lakes.
Interest surrounding bait supply within Minnesota has grown in recent years. The body of research and grants allocated to discern why certain populations have been falling in the region has grown considerably; various bait growers and collectors are currently participating in a 3-year research project through the University of Minnesota Duluth sea grant program supported by a nearly $200,000 grant from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources to find out why wild populations of certain minnows are declining.
Unstable climatic conditions, a higher prevalence of winter kills and recent droughts are all variables that may contribute to decreased natural minnow production. Invasive species such as zebra mussels have also impacted the bait industry, closing potential harvests on infested lakes in hopes to contain the spread of such species.
Minnesota also restricts the importation of minnows from out of state because of these exact concerns and paired with the lengthy maturation period of popular bait options such as golden shiners and decoy suckers, these concerns have an enormous ripple effect on Minnesota’s current bait industry.
More information on current live bait regulations can be found at the following: dnr.state.mn.us.
