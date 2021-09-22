The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center recently announced the arrival of a new traveling exhibit: “Why Treaties Matter.” This powerful, reflective and informative exhibit will be on display now through Oct. 2.
Told through the voices of Ojibwe and Dakota people, the exhibit offers a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about an often untold portion of Minnesota’s history.
Walking through the exhibit, visitors can explore 20 thoughtfully designed free-standing informational panels and watch a 14 minute video. There are also helpful pamphlets and worksheets to help guide visitors through the exhibit.
The text, photos and videos tell the painful, yet important history of diplomatic relations between the Dakota, Ojibwe and the United States. The history is told through the perspective of treaties, which “affirm the sovereignty of American Indian nations, enabling tribal governments to maintain a nation-to-nation relationship with the U.S. government.”
As explained by Robert L Larsen, President of the Lower Sioux Indian Community and Chairman of Board for the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, “European powers recognized our sovereign status when they made treaties with us, as did the fledgling United States in Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution and treaties signed during the 18th and 19th centuries. Thus, the story of tribal nations is the story of our making treaties – from the time before Europeans arrived, through treaty making with the United States, to the growth of tribal self-determination in our time.”
Cheryl Bannes, programs director at New York Mills Cultural Center, helped arrange the opportunity for “Why Treaties Matter” to come to New York Mills. She moved from Montana to Minnesota and says that when she arrived, she was surprised at how little students, as well as adults, in Minnesota knew about the Native heritage of the state.
“We feel like this is something (the cultural center) can do to help bring awareness to the history — it’s all history of Minnesota,” she explains, “and it’s important, I think, that people know the history of where they live,” she explained.
Attendees are given an in-depth look into the Dakota and Ojibwe nations’ past and how they were impacted by European settlers flooding into Minnesota. It also provides the opportunity for people to understand more about the Dakota and Ojibwe people’s traditions, cultures and perspectives.
Bannes says that she hopes the exhibit will touch people. “I hope it makes people think.”
“Why Treaties Matter” is currently on display and the exhibit is free to the public. On the last day of the exhibit, there will be a celebration from 12-3 p.m. All are invited to attend.
