This is the first of several letters to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
There are about 30.2 billion small businesses in the United States which provide work for about 55% of the American workforce. Small and local businesses are extremely important for our economy, communities and growth. It is not being talked about enough how much these small businesses have been struggling in the past many months. It has been very difficult for these businesses to be able to stay afloat, let alone try to grow. We as a country and as a community need to do all that we can do to help support and grow these small and local businesses so that they can be the best that they can be.
Small businesses provide more than half of our country's employment and provide opportunities for many of the people who work with them, and even for those who don’t. These businesses also care about their community more than most bigger companies ever could. Because these businesses are so much smaller, many of them make a connection with their customers as well as bring a unique aspect to their town and community that cannot be found anywhere else. There are so many ways and things we can do to help our local businesses out. Just a few of these include: buying gift cards to these places for a friend or family member, tipping a little extra when you go, referring their business to people you know, and giving them good reviews on their social media pages, if they have one. All of these ideas are extremely helpful and effective, and they’re easy ways to help out your town's local businesses.
Small and local businesses need our help now more than ever and many of us have the time and resources to give them the help and support they need. We need to be keeping them in the forefront of our minds so that we can do everything in our power to help them in any and every way we can. All it takes is a little time and effort, but together as a country and as a community, we can help these small and local businesses learn, grow and thrive.
Olivia Klaksvik
