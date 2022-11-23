Sports doctors have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years in regards to their interactions with athletes. The same is true for former Fergus Falls Medical Group urologist and volunteer hockey trainer, Zvi Levran, now of Michigan.
In October, a 19-year-old man reported to Michigan authorities that he was sexually assaulted during an Oct. 18 examination at Levran's home office.
Levran was arraigned on seven criminal sexual conduct charges in that case and was ordered not to leave Michigan or have contact with minors or hockey players.
Following the release of the information regarding Levran's arraignment, Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said his department received 33 additional tips regarding Levran.
Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 10 additional charges regarding new complaints and Levran was arrested once again on Nov. 10, with an arraignment following on Nov. 11, for the additional charges of criminal sexual conduct, which involve several of Levran's patients.
According to King, the new tips came from various Michigan communities, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Minnesota and Canada.
Most complainants told police that their concerns were connected to youth hockey organizations. No information about the ages or genders of Levran’s accusers or locations of alleged assaults have been released by authorities.
One complaint came from an Otter Tail County woman, who contacted Daily Journal Media expressing her disgust over a prior experience her son had under Levran's care. "I called and reported it," the woman expressed. "I just can't believe this."
Levran is currently in custody and was ordered held on a $1 million bond. He was ordered not to treat patients at his home and to have no unsupervised contact with patients. He has also been required to surrender his passports.
On behalf of his client, Levran’s attorney, Joe Lavigne, has entered not guilty pleas. “We’re looking forward to defending the charges,” he said.
Investigators stated that they are concerned about other victims who may have not yet come forward, and encourages those with information to call 248-871-2610 and file a report.
It has been reported that in addition to his work as a urologist and hockey trainer, Levran has worked in the Jewish community performing religious circumcision rites as a mohel, a statement made in Levran's personal bio.
Levran practiced in Fergus Falls from 2011-2018, at which point he relocated to Michigan.
