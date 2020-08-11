Viking Library System member libraries and the bookmobile now have hotspots available for checkout.
Do you need a wireless internet connection? Check-out a mobile WiFi hotspot with your library card. The hotspots provide internet access and are compatible with most laptops, phones and tablets. No library card? No problem. Sign up for a library card online at viking.lib.mn.us/cardregistration or in person at your local library.
To checkout a hotspot, search “hotspot” and place a hold through the online library catalog at vikinglibrarysystem.org or via your local library’s website. You can also call or visit your local library to reserve a hotspot.
Hotspots provide 4G internet service within the Verizon network. A hotspot quickstart guide is included with the device. You must be an adult (18 years or older) to checkout a hotspot.
This program is partially funded with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using federal funding.
Viking Library System member libraries include: Browns Valley Public Library, Douglas County Library, Thorson Memorial Library (Elbow Lake), Fergus Falls Public Library, Glenwood Public Library, Hancock Community Library, Morris Public Library, New York Mills Public Library, Pelican Rapids Public Library, Perham Area Public Library, Wheaton Community Library and the Viking Library System Bookmobile.
Contact Viking Library System at 218-739-5286 or info@vikinglibrarysystem.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.