In every community, there are physical, spiritual, financial and emotional needs all around and you have a choice to engage or ignore those needs. Making the world a better place does not always mean you need to volunteer on a global scale or write a big check, it simply means being aware of the many opportunities that surround us as we go through our daily routines in life. We challenge you to be someone who chooses to engage with the needs around you and seek out ways to give back to your community, as your means allow. The Humane Society of Otter Tail County is the only shelter in the county, serving pets in crisis, AND THE PEOPLE CONNECTED TO THEM. We are an independent, non-profit , totally dependent on donor support and volunteers.
One year ago, the HSOTC kicked off a $2 million capital campaign to expand the shelter, at its existing location, and we are thrilled to share that we have more than surpassed the halfway mark to our goal. We have donations/pledges to date of over $1.3 million but we cannot rest, as we still have a long way to go to reach our goal. With our list of corporate donors and grant opportunities getting smaller and smaller, we believe the next phase of fundraising will take A LOT OF PEOPLE GIVING A LITTLE. Never underestimate the value of your donation … When many people come together, great things happen. EVERY DONATION MATTERS and by helping share our mission with others, you are also making a difference.
Would you please consider walking with us on this journey by making a one-time donation in 2023, or a 2-3 year pledge for 2023-2025? A pledge helps us be financially responsible in our planning and allows us to more confidently put together a building timeline. It’s a great feeling to have a part in the HSOTC legacy and growth for future generations. Studies also show the benefits of giving to others will often come back to us tenfold and energizes the mind, body and soul in many ways. Giving of your resources, (time-talents-money), helps counteract the effects of stress, anger, depression and anxiety. It increases your self-confidence by giving you a sense of purpose. YOU have the power to help us change lives, one pet at a time. To learn more about our EXPANDING PAWPRINT please stop by the shelter or visit www.humanesocietyotc.org/build. THANK YOU for coming to the rescue!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone