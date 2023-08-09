Furry friends

A small donation goes a long way with the HSOTC.

 Submitted

In every community, there are physical, spiritual, financial and emotional needs all around and you have a choice to engage or ignore those needs. Making the world a better place does not always mean you need to volunteer on a global scale or write a big check, it simply means being aware of the many opportunities that surround us as we go through our daily routines in life. We challenge you to be someone who chooses to engage with the needs around you and seek out ways to give back to your community, as your means allow. The Humane Society of Otter Tail County is the only shelter in the county, serving pets in crisis, AND THE PEOPLE CONNECTED TO THEM. We are an independent, non-profit , totally dependent on donor support and volunteers.



