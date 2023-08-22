The big topic of discussion was the winning bid that was accepted for the construction services contract for the aquatic center to be built at Roosevelt Park, during a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on Aug. 21.
Tradesmen Construction, Inc. of Alexandria submitted the lowest base bid in the amount of $8,860,472. Adding the alternate features which would include a climbing wall, flume slide, gusher jets, three leaf spray, two leaf spray, water dome, dual shot deck jet, water trough garden, tot slide and six single shading structures would put it at $9,179,086, just below the city’s budget of $10.8 million.
However, JLG Architects, based in Grand Forks, who is working with the city on the project, recommends the final execution of the contract be contingent upon an initial change order deduct in excess of $350,000.
To make up the difference, the change order would include $400,100 in planned deductions which will reduce the project and bring the city back in line with the voter-approved budget. Procedurally, to move things along, council members had to accept the formal bid “as is."
Principal architect, Adam Barnett, said the goal is to not reduce any amenities from the aquatic portion of the project.
The deductions planned at this time include:
Omitting epoxy flooring in lieu of sealed concrete on the locker room floors.
Omitting east side planters in lieu of trellis piers.
Integral color CMU in lieu of burnished block in the locker rooms.
Black coated 8’ chain link fence in lieu of ornamental welded steel fence.
Omitting galvanizing at steel for canopies.
Omitting custom faceted sunshade at leisure pool.
Omitting the cost of a building permit from the contractors bid.
Reducing footing widths and rebar amounts based upon updated geotechnical information.
According to JLG, these deductions from the project would make up the shortfall and have very little aesthetic difference in the overall grand scheme of things.
Following a few questions from council members, the resolution awarding the contract to Tradesmen Construction, Inc. was passed with only one dissenting vote from council member Al Kremeier.
The voter-approved project will feature a zero-depth entry pool, water slide, four lane lap swimming pool, changing rooms and showers, lockers and a concession area.
Other council items that got approved included a resolution to approve the Fergus Falls HRA levy of 0.0185% of the estimated taxable market value for 2024.
Another motion was passed directing city staff to establish a vacant building registration, in addition to passing a motion directing staff and the city attorney to research how other cities allow goats to control brush and to bring a proposed ordinance to allow goats for the council to consider at a future meeting.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone