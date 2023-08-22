BUILDER

JLG Architects, Adam D. Barnett, discusses with the Fergus Falls City Council, on Aug. 21.

 Submitted

The big topic of discussion was the winning bid that was accepted for the construction services contract for the aquatic center to be built at Roosevelt Park, during a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on Aug. 21.



