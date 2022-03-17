Entries were collected from drop boxes at Fergus Falls 150th anniversary sponsors for the drawing of ten names to receive a commemorative coin in honor of the event. Winners of nine copper and one fine silver coin were announced via livestream on Facebook, and winners of the coins have been contacted.
Winners of sesquicentennial coins announced
"We were blown away by the turnout from the community – in fact, we had to find a bigger box to hold all the entries. Congratulations to the winners, and we hope everyone will look forward to the retail launch on May 2, 2022!" exclaimed R.C. Drews, who worked very closely with the project — start to finish.
In the livestream, director of the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) Chris Schuelke shared that concern has been expressed regarding having enough coins to satisfy demand once they go on sale on May 2; however, it was clarified that more can be ordered and anyone who would like to purchase coins will be able to do so.
"This project has been a whirlwind experience. We couldn't have pulled it off without the support of our incredible sponsors, but nothing prepared us for the excitement we've heard so far. We've had phone calls from residents concerned there won't be enough, and we've even had requests to ship coins as far as Australia!" Drews shared.
Winners receiving copper coins are Terri Aho, Gary Anderson, Stephanie Carlson, Amanda DeVries, Christ Erickson, Jade Johnson, Amy Kopperud, Arnold Levsen and Gary Van Tassel. The grand prize winner of the fine silver coin is Janna Arndt.
Grand prize winner, Arndt expressed, "I was surprised when I got the call because I actually had forgotten about (entering the drawing), and I never win anything!"
Erickson, one of the winners of a copper coins and coin collector, stated, "I enjoy numismatics and I have a Fergus Falls silver centennial coin ... and now the new copper sesquicentennial to go with it. I plan to purchase the 150th anniversary silver coin also."
"The winners will be receiving their prizes during a special city council meeting on Mar. 30 at 5 p.m., which we're excited to present," Drews concluded.
Coin winners will also receive protective casing for their coins, along with certificates of authenticity, which are exclusive to the winning coins.
Commemorative coins will be available for purchase at OTCHS beginning May 2 at a price point of $45 for a fine silver coin, and $6 for a copper coin. Pre-sales are not available.
Heather Kantrud
reporter
