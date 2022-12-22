When the first big winter storm of the season hits, we all have to get used to winter driving again. Questions always seem to arise about which routes in Fergus Falls get the most attention, as well as how and when city road crews go out during and after a winter storm event.
Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len Taylor said they do have principal routes in the city.
“The obvious main routes like Lincoln, Cascade, Union and Friberg, we do those along with streets that have been identified as emergency routes. We also do have priority streets and then we have the secondary streets and then we have the residential streets and alleys,” said Taylor.
Taylor also pointed out that when the city does apply salt it has to be at a certain temperature outside or it will not work properly.
“We’ll drop the salt and if the temperature isn’t in the right range, it’s there basically just for traction to prevent some slips. It’s not going to do any melting,” emphasized Taylor.
As far as spreading sand Taylor said they try to cover all intersections.
“We try to hit all intersections that are uncontrolled, controlled and then any that vehicles may slide.through because of an accumulation of ice. We try to get around to all the intersections, but we definitely hit the main streets, the business district and then the main residential roads first. Once the majority of the remnants of the storm are cleaned up, we’ll go back through and hit all residential areas and alleys,” said Taylor.
Many residents have also asked if the city crews wait for the storm to be over before maintenance is started. This is partly true, and partly not true according to the city public works department.
“We’ll wait and do the majority of the plowing when the storm has ceased, but we’ll have plows out doing those emergency routes and the main streets during the storm. Usually we have two plows out doing that work during an active snow storm,” stated Taylor.
Taylor also pointed out that with the parking ordinances, no vehicle should be parked on any street in the same place for more than 24 hours at a time, which along with other restrictions, helps the city and gives crews more time to clean things up during the winter months.
“We have the downtown area, Union to Cascade, Cavour to Washington.. That’s in a no parking scenario area year-round, so from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. It helps us in clearing the downtown immensely, but then it pushes people off the streets into the downtown parking lots. There are added trips back trying to clear out those lots as cars are moved. It helps a lot getting them off the streets,” said Taylor.
If a snow emergency is declared in Fergus Falls Taylor said they will implement parking restrictions. In the most recent storm, many residents who did not heed the city’s advice received parking citations and in some cases, vehicles had to be towed.
When there is a significant snowfall and deteriorating road conditions and a snow emergency has been declared,
Parking is allowed as follows:
• Beginning at 5 p.m. on the first day, parking is only allowed on the odd side of the streets, as determined by the last digit of your address (for up to 24 hours).
• On the second day of the snow emergency,. parking is allowed only on the even side of the streets, as determined by the last digit of your address (for up to 24 hours).
• This pattern continues until the snow emergency has ended: odd side of streets on odd dates, even side of the streets on even dates.
For more information on how the city handles snow emergencies or even winter road maintenance visit their online portal at: ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/our-city/advanced-components/misc-pages/search?q=snow%20emergency