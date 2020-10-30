Outdoor gatherings were one way for groups of people to get together during the coronavirus pandemic, but the recent drop in temperatures and accumulating snow has put an end to many of those outdoor activities. Many local churches, some of which were holding outdoor services during the summer, are welcoming worshippers back indoors for services, though they’re also trying to make it accessible to parishioners who might not yet feel safe attending in person.
The Federated Church, Life Church Fergus Falls and Bethel Lutheran Church are offering in-person services as well as providing online or radio options.
The Federated Church was holding outdoor services in Roosevelt Park and Kirkbride Park but returned indoors Oct. 1. Their in-person worship is on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., with a maximum capacity of 75 people, and they also stream the service live on YouTube and on their website, as well as on TV on PEG Access. People can also listen to the service from their cars if they prefer, by tuning into 107.3 FM within 1.5 miles of the church.
Life Church also had some outdoor services throughout the summer but are back inside now, holding Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person with a maximum capacity of 250 people. They also stream the service live on Facebook or their website.
Bethel Lutheran Church did outdoor services during the summer and all of their Battle Lake services were outdoors until Sept. 1. They are currently offering Sunday worship at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at their Fergus Falls location, and Sundays 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at their Battle Lake location. There is a maximum limit of people allowed in the church at a time but it has not been reached yet and they are offering multiple service times to help accommodate the congregation. There’s also an online worship option which is not live but is posted at 8 a.m. on Sundays. The online worship includes a sermon, suggested worship songs and discussion questions.
First Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls recently announced they are reopening for Sunday services and had held a couple of special outdoor services, such as confirmation services in the spring and summer. While they might be changing to in-person service soon, they currently only offer worship at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays on the radio (AM 1020 or FM 97.7) or on YouTube, combined with Augustana Lutheran Church and Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church has weekend Mass in person with up to 125 people on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. They aren’t offering streams of their services, but their website does offer links to the St. Cloud Diocese TV Mass which plays Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSTC-TV.
