Recently, the national organization, Wreaths Across America, revealed that they are still searching for living family members of the crew of the Flying Tiger Line Flight 739.
Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 departed on a secret mission sanctioned by President Kennedy on Mar. 16, 1962, to fly to Vietnam. The flight went missing and after 61 years, there is still no trace of the plane nor were its passengers ever found.
The flight had 93 U.S. Army soldiers and 11 civilian crew members.
In a release, Wreaths Across America states that very little is known about what happened to Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, its crew and passengers, and due to the circumstance surrounding this mission, the names of those lost have not yet been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
Sean Sullivan with Wreaths Across America related how someone in Maine had set up a memorial for those lost in the flight.
“Presently, the only monument that bears the names of these American heroes was erected by a private citizen, Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester, on his balsam tip land in Columbia Falls, M.E.,” said Sullivan.
In response to the names of these service members not being listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the organization says many families and loved ones still fight to have their loved ones recognized for their contributions to our freedom and shared history. With this in mind, a special ceremony will be held at the Columbia Falls, M.E memorial to remember all those lost that day and honor their families.
The inscription on the Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 monument in Maine reads:
“Missing in action; Presumed dead. Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 went missing on March 16, 1962, with 93 U.S. Army soldiers on board. These men and their flight crew perished in what would become one of the biggest aviation mysteries out of the Vietnam War era.
The event will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
The organization is also asking for anyone who may have had family or friends aboard the flight to help inform even more families about this monument that honors their loved ones from the Flying Tiger Line Flight 739.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone