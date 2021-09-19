E.M. Lynch is a teen author who recently published her first novel, “Shadow: Wolves of the Forest Book 1.” The 14-year-old author has many family members from Fergus Falls and Battle Lake and she has deep ties to Otter Tail County.
Her book is a young adult fiction novel geared towards readers ages 12-18. It follows a young wolf named Shadow as she finds the inner strength needed to overcome the dangers and perils that threaten her pack. As humans encroach, natural disasters loom and competing wolf packs vie for territory, Shadow must find the courage to lead her pack and help them discover a new way of life. The book is a poignant fiction that resembles our own struggles and hardships as we find our way through life’s challenges.
Lynch’s writing is inspired by her interest and passion for wolves. She has decided to donate a portion of the sales from “Shadow: Wolves of the Forest Book 1” to the Wildlife Science Center and the International Wolf Center.
"Wolves are so beautiful and strong," said Lynch in a recent press release about her novel, "and have such an interesting social structure. They seem so free and show such a powerful will to survive."
The executive director of the Minnesota-based Wildlife Science Center, Peggy Callahan said that she is thrilled to be working with E.M. Lynch and respects her dedication to her mission. “She is a talented young writer who has shown a great affinity for wolves, which comes through in her interaction with them and in her storytelling.”
Lynch is currently working on a sequel, which she plans to publish in the spring of 2022.
“Shadow: Wolves of the Forest Book 1”can be purchased on Amazon or on the Wolves of the Forest website: wolvesoftheforest.com.
