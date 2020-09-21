Kayla Marie Thompson, 27, was arrested on fourth-degree assault, obstruction with force, driving after revocation and not having car insurance Saturday after Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies stopped her for a traffic violation.
According to the report, Thompson was pulled over in Vining after going 79 mph in a 60-mph zone. The deputy also discovered that Thompson’s license was revoked and she admitted to not having insurance. After issuing the citation, Thompson refused the deputy’s instructions to park and call for a ride, arguing that she could continue to drive.
The deputy, along with his partner, attempted to arrest Thompson for driving after revocation. Thompson resisted arrest and kicked one of the officers twice in the forehead. Thompson was handcuffed and leg restraints were also used.
