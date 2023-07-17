The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has released the names of both the suspect and the victim in connection to an incident on Big Pine Lake on July 17.
The sheriff's office released that the victim was Jean Harriette Mart, 77. The suspect has been identified as Paul Edward Mart, 79. Both the victim and suspect are from rural Perham.
The sheriff's office also added that formal charges are expected to be filed in Otter Tail County District Court.
On July 18, Christopher J. Cadem, Paul Mart's attorney, reached out to Daily Journal Media to dispute some of the media reports that were circulating about the incident and his client.
Cadem says that the incident was never a standoff and that he was speaking to his client while the situation was unfolding. The attorney stated that Paul Mart was taken into custody without incident.
Cadem further went on to say that what happened was accidental and that prior to law enforcement arriving, there had been no previous contact between Paul Mart and law enforcement and stated that the way in which law enforcement arrived was done so out of an abundance of caution.
Cadem also revealed that Mart is currently receiving medical treatment unrelated to the circumstances of his arrest.
As of 1:15 p.m. no charges had been filed or court hearings scheduled.
............
Original story Jul. 17 4:17 p.m.
A woman is dead following an incident on Big Pine Lake, east of Perham on July 17.
At approximately 10:36 a.m. the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a third-hand call that a male had hurt a woman and she was dead.
While the sheriff’s office is not releasing a lot of details at this time, they do confirm that a male was later taken into custody and a female was located deceased. They also say that area residents were notified and those affected were evacuated.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to include the Otter Tail County SWAT Team. Area residents were notified and those affected were evacuated.
The names of the male and female are being withheld at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office believes this to be an isolated incident and there is currently no known threat to the public.
Assisting the sheriff's office were the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Perham Police, MN DNR and Perham Ambulance.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone