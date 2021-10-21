A woman from the Twin Cities area stopped in Fergus Falls on Sunday and reported a bad experience to police and city officials that she had at the Comfort Inn located at 425 Western Avenue. The woman reported that when she arrived, the exterior doors to the building were unsecure, and that after she checked into her room she noticed that the room door was ajar and also reportedly fell off the hinges. She was given another room at that point, but the door on that one was also faulty.
The woman reached out to Daily Journal staff and related that she had pre-purchased the room through the Priceline app on her phone. She stated that not only did she get charged for the room by Priceline, but also got charged a second time by Comfort Inn staff. The woman says when she approached a desk clerk and also spoke with motel management they were belligerent with her, and told her to stop calling them, and reportedly told her that if she had an emergency “she could use the phone in her room.”
The Daily Journal contacted Choice Hotels International, the corporate parent of Comfort Inn and they claimed to have no one who could handle media inquiries. The woman has since contacted Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer, as well as Visit Fergus Falls executive director, Jean Bowman to share her concerns about her visit to the motel.
Bowman reflected on the matter, “Customer service and safety is key to visitor satisfaction and repeat business. We take her experience seriously and are sorry for the situation that occurred recently at the Comfort Inn. The city is working with the property to remedy required safety measures, and I have reached out to the owner of the hotel, urging them to make customer service a high priority and to address her specific situation.”
The woman also reports that her financial institution is flagging the charges she received as fraudulent.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone