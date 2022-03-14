Sometimes, looking back into the window of the past can provide perspective to modern times. Recently, the Fergus Falls Antiquarian II Club met at the Otter Tail County Historical Society Museum, and three of their members shared recollections of growing up during the Great Depression — the years of 1929 to 1939, and the impact it had on their lives.
Back in those days, most lived by the depression-era saying, “Use it up, wear it out, make do or do without,” and daily life was greatly affected in most American families and, for some, the future looked very bleak.
Shirley Drews recalled growing up on a farm in Medina, North Dakota, where her mother would make her and her siblings coats and pants out of old adult clothing and flour sacks. They used the old Sears and Montgomery Wards catalogs as toilet paper in the outhouse. She helped plant gardens, pick rocks in the fields, milked the cows, fed chickens and did a lot of gopher trapping, which landed her 1- or 2-cents per tail. In the 1930’s, she remembers when their crops were beginning to look good and the rains suddenly stopped. The hot winds dried up all the crops and they had horrific dust storms. It was a difficult time. She also shared how her family fed hobos that were passing by.
To show the resiliency of her family, she spoke of a very enduring story of a ferocious hail storm that destroyed all their crops. As her mother looked at the devastation, she asked the kids to gather up the large pieces of hailstone, which she later made into ice cream!
“What a beautiful soul mother was …” said Drews.
Helen Watkins, who was also the ninth child of a family of 10 children, lived on a farm in Hettinger, North Dakota, and she vividly recalled the sadness her family felt when they lost their farm in 1936. Helen was 8-years-old at the time. She has a memory of a baked earth — no blades of grass to be seen. Her father was desperate since he had so many children to feed. He prayed to God to give him a sign and sat by the railroad tracks, where he saw a black cloud of grasshoppers in the sky. They were eating the railroad ties because there was nothing else to eat. God gave him the answer he had been looking for — move! He had heard rumors that Minnesota was the land of “milk and honey” and farmland was as little as $1 per acre. Off they went to start a new life. At the same time President Franklin D. Roosevelt began addressing the public over the radio with a series of talks called “fireside chats.” He began restoring public confidence by implementing the New Deal.
Solveig Halbakken was born in 1931, and is an original member of the Antiquarian II Club. Halbakken stated to the gathering that her parents were both well educated, graduating from St. Olaf College in Northfield and later settled in Milan. It was there that her grandfather was a very successful businessman and owned a bank and other businesses. It became a crisis during the Great Depression and his bank struggled to take in deposits and loan out money to farmers and other businesses. If a bank failed, you lost the money you had in that bank, which would have wiped out your savings. Halbakken’s grandfather was a well-trusted man and when he asked the neighboring farmers to leave their money in the bank so they wouldn’t fail and hurt the economy, the farmers complied, having faith in him. Halbakken said that no depositor ever lost money in that bank, which was highly unusual during that period.
Although these three women had different experiences growing up during the Great Depression, they all had one thing in common — they all gained an inner strength living through one of the hardest times in history.
The Fergus Falls Antiquarian II Club was organized in 1974 by its founder Marian Kohlmeyer, who had recently moved to Fergus Falls from Fargo. It was there that Marian had been a member of their Antiquarian Study Club and desired to organize an Antiquarian II Club, patterned closely to the original. The club has reached a milestone of being in existence for almost 50 years, with no slowing down. The only requirement for membership is an interest in learning about history and antiques, with an obligation to take turns in presenting programs and hostessing.