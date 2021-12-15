A Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome local performers Wendy Erlandson and Linda Mellon for the “WONDER of Christmas!” concert on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
“This past 19 months has been stressful for everyone,” said Erlandson in a release about the event, “and we think this year calls for Christmas classics and a few soon-to-be classics.”
Mellon added that the duo has missed singing for live audiences. “These songs transport us back — far, far back for some of us — to the days when Christmas really was filled with wonder,” she shared in the release. “We’re so grateful to be able to laugh, sing and share this time at the center.”
The performance will feature Christmas classics sung by Erlandson and Mellon. For a couple of numbers, the duo will be joined by a full band, featuring local musicians David Stoddard on piano and guitar, Wally Warhol on drums and trumpet, Jerry Gerhardson on drums, Erik Vigesaa on bass and Loy Larson on mandolin and violin.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 218-736-5453, visit fergusarts.org or stop by A Center for the Arts at 124 W. Lincoln Ave., in downtown Fergus Falls.
