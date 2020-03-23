Curriculum coordinator Carri Thompson gave the Fergus Falls School Board a look at “Wonders” Monday in the Kennedy Secondary Media Center.
“Wonders” will be put into place in September when the 2020-21 school year opens.
Thompson’s group of K-6 teachers recommended the McGraw-Hill Education program after hearing from five different curriculum vendors.
“We quickly determined that we have a need for more technology particularly in our lower elementary room,” Thompson said. “That is part of a parallel recommendation.”
Reading and writing are two of the keystones in the “Wonders” program.
“Whatever students read about they need to write about,” Thompson said. “When you write about something that helps you to understand what you know and it becomes very evident what you don’t understand.”
Thompson pointed out to the board the reading curriculum has not been updated for 10 years.
Superintendent Jeff Drake followed Thompson’s presentation by telling the board the district had about 1,100 Chromebooks in the high school and elementary buildings. The school will be moving into a one-to-one model for Grades 5-12. Grades K-4 will have a Chromebook cart they will share by every two teachers per section.
“What this does for the district is in future curriculum adoptions you are going to see nearly all of them have an electronic or digital component to them,” Drake said. “This will prepare the district to access that curriculum. It allows more equity in terms of all students having access to curriculum and information in their homes. Hopefully that levels the playing field for all students.”
Drake also presented the board with Kristin Tuel’s report on the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan and enrollment updates.
Fiscal Year 21 curriculum recommendations led off the new business portion of the meeting and after some discussion the board gave its approval.
The board adopted a resolution setting March 24 as the iQ Academy deadline for grades K-5. In addition, the board limited the overall enrollment of the online academy to 1,000 students for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“We’re there right now,” Drake told members of the board.
Other new business saw the board approving an acceptable use policy/agreement for student electronic devices and approving an actuarial study/agreement with Hildi, Inc. for consulting services from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.
General consent items approved included the hiring of Dianne Anderson as a special education teacher at iQ Academy; Bruce Wold as a long-term school counselor substitute at Kennedy Secondary and Jennifer Carlson as a long-term elementary substitute teacher at Adams Elementary. The consent agenda vote also included the recognition of an intent to negotiate request from the Fergus Falls Para Educators Association.
Drake gave a report by the District 544 building principals on the progress of distance learning.
The board was also briefed on a state statute which allows the board to conduct a meeting via a teleconference, if needed.
