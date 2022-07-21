With Otter Tail County experiencing several significant weather events this spring and summer resulting in widespread tree damage and blow downs, it’s a good time to consider managing woodlands through various programs offered through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
These programs typically involve a DNR forester initially assessing the damage and helping the landowner develop a plan to further manage the forest; this process may lead to enrolling the land into a woodland stewardship plan with the DNR, an initiative focused on improving the health of existing forests that may include tax incentive opportunities as well.
It is important to note that while the MN DNR provides help to landowners seeking to manage forests and wooded areas, the organization does not focus efforts and limited resources on tree removal and cleanup services.
Woodland stewardship plans are created for landowners with 20 to 5,000 acres and are tailored specifically to each property. The costs of these plans is dependent on the size of the woods and who writes the management strategy; while plans can be written by a DNR forester, the majority of these documents are developed by an approved Minnesota woodland stewardship plan writer.
There are various incentives associated with properly managing private wooded areas such as cost-sharing options and tax incentives at rates of 0.65% on actively managed woodlands.
Kent Wolf of the Detroit Lakes forestry office describes the Sustainable Forest Incentives Act which is another program available to property owners seeking to improve their land, “landowners involved in this program can get a yearly payment for agreeing not to develop forests or utilize them for agricultural purposes.”
Payment rates vary depending on the amount of land enrolled into the program and all land involved in the SFIA must remain so for at least eight, 20, or 50 years depending on the resulting contract.
Nature utilizes storms as ways to rejuvenate forests and stands of timber, bringing down older decayed trees and thereby creating opportunities for new growth – leaving these deadfalls can create superb wildlife habitat and should not be overlooked.
The harvesting of downed and damaged trees can prove beneficial to certain properties and help to maintain accessibility for recreation and future management practices – a DNR forester is a valuable resource in assessing a unique parcel’s needs and will help determine the best route forward for creating a healthy woodland system.
More information on DNR woodland management programs can be found here: dnr.state.mn.us.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone