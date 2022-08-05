An annual camp getting ready to be held at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center for youth ages 13 to 15-years-old will focus on waterfowl and the outdoors.
The Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club’s Woodie Camp will be held Aug. 7 thru 13. Originally the camp was run by the Minnesota Waterfowl Association, but when that organization dissolved in 2019, the summer camp almost ceased to exist.
Mike Rheault, Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club treasurer, said it was that at this point the association was looking for another entity to take over the camp when the club became involved. Rheault said it used to move around the state.
This is also the first Woodie Camp to be held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
For about the last twenty years it’s been held at the PWLC. The youth stay at dormitories on site, during the weeklong camp with an outdoor theme and an emphasis on waterfowl specifically like ducks and geese.
“A lot of education takes place during the camp from bird identification, hunting birds, calling ducks and geese, cleaning birds and preparation of a game meal. Also included is firearm safety and trap shooting to build proficiency,” said Rheault.
Rheault mentions the only pre-qualification for attendees is that they must have completed a firearm safety class.
Numerous environmental topics will be covered including wetlands ecology, waterfowl biology, types of habitat, water quality, waterfowl banding, native prairie ecology and plant identification.
Amongst the practical skills that will be covered include dog training, laws and ethics, individual shooting instruction and nighttime navigation.
The camp is free and applicants are being encouraged to register now for 2023, as this year is already full. A $150 deposit is also required.
“We’ve seen youth that attended the camp and have gone on into careers in wildlife management. Basically the goal is to create a greater appreciation for the outdoors and develop the skill sets for being safe in the outdoors,” said Rheault.
The Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club was established in 1920 and according to their website are “A group of sportsmen and women working together as conservationists to improve and care for the region’s natural resources”.
The club differs from a lot of other fish and game clubs because they own 1,100 acres of public hunting land and also work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife to create new habits in the wildlife management areas.
For more information online or how to sign up youth for the 2023 session, visit fffgcmn.org.