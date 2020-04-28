The Fergus Falls School Board accepted a bid of $7,614,400 by Comstock Construction Monday for upcoming remodeling work in Lincoln School on College Way.
Remodeling work on the 89,000-square foot building is expected to begin in 9-10 weeks. The district purchased the building in 2019 for $1.55 million according to District 544 Superintendent Jeff Drake.
Lincoln School, which was formerly a Target-owned retail store, is expected to initially house District 544’s Early Childhood Program and the Children’s Corner. The two groups are expected by Drake to be comparable in size with about 80 children in each. It is anticipated the remaining space will be used for community partnerships and expansion.
The low bid for the Lincoln School project was initially submitted by RAM General Contracting of Brainerd. RAM Chief Executive Rawelin Radtke mailed a request to Drake on April 20 asking to withdraw their April 9 bid for the project. A base bid error by RAM resulted during data entry when a zero was entered in place of an eight for the plumbing and HVAC work.
Elementary school principals Scott Colbeck and Tindy Rund both talked about “challenges” they are coping with, along with faculty and support staff.
Colbeck said that 97 families have committed kindergarten-aged children, all-day, every day, for the 2020-21 classes in the district at the present time. He said 14 families are planning to wait for one year before committing themselves, five are planning to home school, 14 indicated they have plans to move out of the area or attend other schools, eight families are undecided and voicemail attempts with 81 other families have not been successful so far.
“These are not new challenges to us,” Colbeck said.
Five days after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that schools in the state will not be reopening this spring for normal classroom activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy Secondary School Principal Dean Monke told the board that at 7 p.m. on May 29, the night of senior graduation was planned before the pandemic threat, an event will be held. Monke said the event would probably follow some type of virtual format. He also stressed the idea of having a reunion for the Class of 2020 as soon as conditions safely allow.
In sharing his remarks with the board, Drake said that Friday will be a planning day for teachers and no new instruction is planning for either Friday or Monday.
In other business, the board passed resolutions relating to the termination and nonrenewal of teaching contracts for Kathleen Rittenour and Dianne Anderson.
The board also passed a resolution citing the excellent work done by Vivian Whipple since October 2009 as a special education paraprofessional.
Six consent agenda items were approved by the school board including:
The retirement of Whipple, a special education paraprofessional at Kennedy Secondary effective Aug. 22, 2020.
The resignation of Adams Elementary special education paraprofessional Jileen Tenneson effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Contract requests from Vanessa Jacobson, Kristie Sullivan and Matthew Dahmen. Jacobson’s request involved rescinding rights of .0392 FTE in iQ elementary education beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Sullivan’s request was to rescind rights of .833 FTE in iQ language arts beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Dahman made a request to rescind rights of .1667 FTE in iQ science beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
