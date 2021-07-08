Philip Hendrickx of Rothsay has been employed with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway for over seven years. Working as a signalman, Hendrickx’s work schedule varies from four one-hour days to five eight-hour days or even eight 10-hour days with the following six days off. While railroad related stories are plentiful, Hendrickx shared that they are best not to be repeated outside of a close network of friends who understand what railroading is all about.
Hendrickx fielded some questions about his life working with the railroad.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: Fishing, hunting, and truck and tractor pulls.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Ever-changing rules and regulations and standards. This job is also high-stress and the life expectancy of a railroad worker is 67 years old.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: The paycheck. Operating heavy equipment can be fun. Kids seem to like railroad workers too. It's fun seeing them get excited. Also traveling can be an upside of this job. I have been to seven states I had not been to before this job.
Q: How do you feel your work benefits society?
A: We work on railroad crossings to protect the public and we make the railroad more efficient so people get their products sooner while also cutting costs to the consumer.
Q: What is something about your industry that others may not be aware of?
A: We operate a lot without contracts and we are not allowed to strike under federal law since we protect the public.
