The City of Fergus Falls is currently running a program called the Rural Childcare Innovation Program. An initiative funded by the Minnesota Department of Human Services and Michigan Department of Education, the program is an effort by First Children’s Finance to address the challenges of rural child care in Greater Minnesota and other Midwestern areas through the lens of rural economic development; the RCCIP uses a community engagement process designed to develop right-sized solutions to increase the supply of high-quality affordable child care in rural communities.
“We’re in month four of that partnership and it’s an 18 to 24-month process,” Explains Klara Beck, the community development manager for Fergus Falls. “There has been a recognized shortage in the area pertaining to the availability of childcare and this trend is also being experienced at a national level.”
While different levels of licensure and childcare models exist, Children’s Corner Learning Center is the only truly comprehensive center existing in Fergus Falls: “A lack of support is something we hear often from those who are in the profession – it can be very isolating.”
Beck mentions that varying income levels across rural communities can also present obstacles for families seeking affordable childcare solutions: “We have recognized several key issues, so what the program is doing is pulling together a lot of sectors of the community to help and develop creative solutions that work for the Fergus area.”
Beck notes that local support is strong and encouraging – at a recent event meant to highlight and recognize local childcare providers, approximately 50 providers, mostly home-based, attended and provided valuable insight into what they needed to feel supported.
“We’re still in the process of distilling down the results from that event, which will then be presented at a town hall at the end of January,” Beck explains.
As part of the ongoing work to identify and solve the local child care shortage, the City of Fergus Falls and First Children’s Finance is inviting businesses and community leaders to attend a town hall forum on Jan. 30 at the M State Fergus Falls campus.
“We are collecting data from several audiences to determine a right-sized solution for Fergus,” said Beck. “The availability of child care allows parents to be fully-employed and is an integral piece of the workforce issue.”
“After a successful child care provider appreciation event late last month, we are optimistic that we’ll be able to identify and put in place tools, resources and programs that will allow parents to find quality and affordable child care,” said Beck.
Employers, parents and providers are all encouraged to attend the Jan. 30 event. The event is free, but guests are asked to pre-register by Jan. 20; the winter weather does not cooperate, the event will be held on Jan. 31.
