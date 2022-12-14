Collaborative success

Under the leadership of First Children’s Finance, participants at a recent child care provider appreciation event provided input about what the barriers and opportunities are to working in this field.

 Submitted | Jean Bowman

The City of Fergus Falls is currently running a program called the Rural Childcare Innovation Program. An initiative funded by the Minnesota Department of Human Services and Michigan Department of Education, the program is an effort by First Children’s Finance to address the challenges of rural child care in Greater Minnesota and other Midwestern areas through the lens of rural economic development; the RCCIP uses a community engagement process designed to develop right-sized solutions to increase the supply of high-quality affordable child care in rural communities.



