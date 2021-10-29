Stiff suits and pencil skirts are now an uncomfortable memory in the mind of many American workers.
Months of working from home or staying in on the weekends had many workers opting for sweatpants, cozy tops and occasionally ... even pajamas. Workers weren’t ready to give up their comfortable clothing so easily when they were asked to head back into the office, and the apparel industry noticed.
Retailers made an innovative shift, stocking their shops full of pieces with stretchy waist bands and soft textures. The fashion industry quickly followed by coining a new term, “workleisure.”
Think of workleisure as a style that incorporates the comfort of clothing worn to the gym with the polish of clothing seen in a work environment. A step up from athleisure, workleisure incorporates smooth fabrics with a taste of the professional design that workwear demands.
Picture dress pants that also function as leggings, soft and flowy tops, “jaridigans (half jacket, half cardigan),” sleek sneakers, jumpsuits, polos, button ups and roomy knit dresses.
These are far from utilitarian pieces with purpose but no pizazz. Workleisure offers the workforce brilliant styles that work hard all day, yet leave wearers looking perfectly put together.
Who doesn’t want to be able to run from school drop off, to work, to the grocery store to drinks with friends all while feeling comfortable and looking sophisticated along the way? I’d say workleisure is a brilliant example of fashion evolution and I’m all in for the casual chic work days ahead.
