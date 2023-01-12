Employees of Gate City Bank try for the Guinness World Record attempt of most heart hands shown during a video call; while the team came up just shy of the 400 hands needed, the bank has celebrated its 100th anniversary with the announcement that a $100,000 donation will be presented by the organization in February to an area charity.
The Dakota Medical Foundation started the Giving Hearts Day initiative in 2008, as a simple but unique fundraising concept that sought to encourage community members to share love with not only one held near and dear, but with charities as well. The event has become one of the longest-running and most successful giving days in the country, providing a platform for North Dakota and northwest Minnesota charities to raise over $138 million.
Although this year’s event will occur on Feb. 9, Giving Hearts Day is a year-round effort and is largely recognized as the “Super Bowl of giving" in the upper Midwest. It has become the region’s day to feed the hungry, nurture the elderly and educate tomorrow’s leaders.
Dain Sullivan of Gate City Bank recently shared an effort by the organization to break the Guinness World Record for most hand hearts shown on a video call, an attempt that celebrated both the bank’s 100th anniversary as a financial institution as well as the numerous charities dedicated to keeping the area communities strong. The showing resulted in 330 heart hands, just shy of an entry into the record books.
“It was truly inspiring to see our team members, and a number of community partners, come together to display heart hands across the 22 communities we serve, including in Fergus Falls,” Sullivan commented. “And while our number fell slightly short of the 400 heart hands needed to break the Guinness World Record, we’re just thankful to have been able to show a massive sign of support for our Giving Hearts Day charities in a way that was fun and different.”
On Jan. 10, at the Swiontek Center, Gate City Bank announced the institution’s intentions to give five charities each $5,000 contributions, including the news that the bank will be giving a $100,000 donation in celebration of their centenary celebration.
“We hosted about 35 to 40 charities at the event, with a crowd of about 100 people,” Sullivan explained. “It was a wonderful event to share and really exciting news — we’ve been participating in Giving Hearts Day for nine years, and every year we try to give back in more fun and unique ways.”
Sullivan described how a unique aspect to the bank’s donations was how they encourage community input and voting for where the donation ultimately go: “Community members let us know which charities they feel the funds should go to, and we honor that.”
For the big reveal announcing the $100,000 donation, an artist presented a canvas that she painted on that included various charities and individuals, making the moment a memorable one: “These folks at Giving Hearts work year round, and they love these communities.”
Sullivan noted that nominations for donations open on Jan. 18, and run through Feb. 2, with the winners announced on Feb. 9.
More information on the Giving Hearts Day program can be found at the following: givingheartsday.org.
