A solid effort

Employees of Gate City Bank try for the Guinness World Record attempt of most heart hands shown during a video call; while the team came up just shy of the 400 hands needed, the bank has celebrated its 100th anniversary with the announcement that a $100,000 donation will be presented by the organization in February to an area charity. 

 Submitted | Dane Sullivan

The Dakota Medical Foundation started the Giving Hearts Day initiative in 2008, as a simple but unique fundraising concept that sought to encourage community members to share love with not only one held near and dear, but with charities as well. The event has become one of the longest-running and most successful giving days in the country, providing a platform for North Dakota and northwest Minnesota charities to raise over $138 million.



