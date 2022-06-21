With the 2022 County Committee Election process coming up in a few months, farmers and landowners in West Otter Tail County are being reminded that the Farm Service Agency is hosting a series of informational meetings about the process.
Executive Director Leon Johnson in West Otter Tail County said it is an annual process, but necessary and required to to begin the nominations. For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas (LAA). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.
“Elections are held each year for approximately ⅓ of the county. The county has three administrative zones and each one of those rotate and hold elections every year.”
The 2022 County Committee Election process on June 29, at 10:00 a.m. at the FSA Office located at 506 Western Ave North in Fergus Falls and June 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the FSA Office located at 1150 Highway 75 North, Breckenridge.
Producers, including minority, women and new farmers, are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in the 2022 election.
The county committee nomination period began on June 15. Johnson emphasized that nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the West Otter Tail County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1.
Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2022, an election will be held in LAA-3, which includes the townships of Friberg, Maine, Amor, Sverdrup, Everts, Clitherall, Nidaros, Eagle Lake, Leaf Mountain, and Effington.
“Farmers and ranchers in LAA-3 are urged to participate in this year’s county committee elections by nominating candidates by the Aug. 1, 2022, deadline,” said Johnson. “County committees are unique to FSA and allow producers to have a voice on federal farm program implementation at the local level.”
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.
Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates. To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form.
Johnson also stated that nationwide, there are approximately 7,800 farmers and ranchers serving on FSA county committees and regularly make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs and other agricultural issues.
The form and other information about FSA county committee elections is available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.