If you are looking for a new way to get involved with the community but aren’t sure what to do, consider becoming a journalist. Community enthusiasts, retirees, sports parents and fans, journalism professionals, high school students, and adults looking for side opportunities, for the second year, the Minnesota News Media Institute (MNA's nonprofit education branch) and Bethel University are joining together to train community members to become local journalists.
Citizen Journalism University, an intensive, online five-week program, focuses on practical training in reporting, ethics, news judgment and working with editors. Last year, 23 people successfully completed the course.
With the five sessions, students will become familiar with industry standards and expectations. The course will be held online on Thursday evenings from Sept. 14 to Oct. 12. Sessions will be two hours long and hosted by experienced Minnesota journalists who will teach participants the skills needed to cover sports and human interest stories, government meetings and how to report on other community stories. Mentors will be made available to help participants between sessions.
Students will receive a CJU certificate for reporting basics from Bethel University. Following the completion of the course, students will be eligible to free-lance write and get jobs at their local newspapers. The hope of offering this course is to boost local coverage of our communities.
Talented members of the journalism community will be teaching the course including Jim Pumarlo, newsroom trainer and former editor of the Red Wing Republican Eagle, Brent Schacherer, editor and general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review, Doug Hanneman, retired editor of the Hutchinson Leader, and Lisa Schwarz, MNA director of communications and development and former editor of the St. Cloud Times and Faribault Daily News.
Registration will begin in August and participating sponsor newspapers will pay half of the $300 per student tuition. For 30 students, The Minnesota News Media Institute will subsidize the remaining cost.
If you are interested in taking the course or would like more information, visit mna.org.
To inquire about becoming a volunteer mentor, email Lisa Schwarz at lisas@mna.org.
