If you are looking for a new way to get involved with the community but aren’t sure what to do, consider becoming a journalist. Community enthusiasts, retirees, sports parents and fans, journalism professionals, high school students, and adults looking for side opportunities, for the second year, the Minnesota News Media Institute (MNA's nonprofit education branch) and Bethel University are joining together to train community members to become local journalists.



