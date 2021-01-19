Gretchen Ronnevik has been a member of the Fergus Falls community since the age of 16, when she attended Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (HLA), where she graduated in the spring of 1999. Ronnevik remained in the area, where she married and is now raising her family, complete with six children, all of whom have been homeschooled, though her oldest is now attending HLA. Ronnevik holds a degree in English literature, which she obtained through University of Northwestern in St. Paul. In addition to being a stay-at-home mom with a full plate of homeschooling, she has written a blog and done a variety of freelance work. She travels to speak at events and retreats and started a podcast in 2020.
Ronnevik began her journey into writing and publishing a book back in 2017, when she proposed a book called “Gospel Mentoring” without much success. The process, however, resulted in a new project. “(The editor) took the time to encourage me, and after brainstorming with her about other ideas, I developed a proposal for a different book—this book ‘Ragged.’ ”
Ronnevik began proposing “Ragged” early in 2018. Her proposal was accepted by 1517 Publishing and she received a contract to write the book in February 2020, at which time only an outline and two chapters were written. Ronnevik finished her writing in August 2020 and editing was completed by the end of the year. While “Ragged” has not yet been released to the public, she has garnered the attention of the publishing industry and has been approached about revisiting and writing her first proposed book, “Gospel Mentoring.”
Ronnevik shared her reasoning for writing her current book: “I wrote ‘Ragged’ because I know that I’m not the only one who feels like I can’t get my act together. I felt like a disappointment to God; but in Christianity, even our failures point us back to the sufficiency of Christ’s love for us. So these spiritual disciplines don’t earn us God’s favor or affect our status, but are a gift to us, to help us understand the depths of God’s love, which is just so powerful and healing.”
Ronnevik is deep into preparations for her book release, writing articles, doing podcast interviews, securing endorsements and preparing her farm for a book trailer, which will be filmed at the end of the month.
To learn more about Ronnevik’s work, visit her blog at www.gretchenronnevik.com or tune into her podcast with Katie Koplin called “Freely Given.”
