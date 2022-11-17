PioneerCare is excited to announce that Karen Wulfekuhle has joined its leadership team as Assisted Living Director for the Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls and Breckenridge.
Wulfekuhle is no stranger to PioneerCare or to Fergus Falls. As a licensed Social Worker, she has served the community in a variety of capacities in healthcare for the past 27 years. In 2010, Wulfekuhle helped PioneerCare launch PioneerLink, which today continues to serve the west central Minnesota region as a successful provider of home-based telehealth technology. She was also involved in the startup of PioneerCare Suites, which once resided at the original Pioneer Home site on Sheridan Street in Fergus Falls. Since that time, Wulfekuhle has worked at the Lake Region Cancer Care and Research Center and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Wulfekuhle brings a wealth of knowledge about the healthcare industry, community-based services, and program development. Advocating, connecting, coordinating care, assisting families with planning and supporting individuals and their caregivers with placement and transitions in their lives has been a focus of her work.
PioneerCare introduced the community to residential memory care by opening its first Pioneer Cottages in 2000. Since then, the Pioneer Cottages have continuously served people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of memory loss in a comfortable homelike setting. Nursing staff in the Cottages are specially trained in the fundamentals of dementia and its related physical and behavioral changes. More information is available at pioneercare.org.
