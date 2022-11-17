Karen W

Karen Wulfekuhle.

 Submitted

PioneerCare is excited to announce that Karen Wulfekuhle has joined its leadership team as Assisted Living Director for the Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls and Breckenridge.



