Veterans Day

DAYS GONE BY: Harry Sjulson, a 100-year-old WWII veteran, shared memories of his time serving in the United States military.

 By James Allen/The Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One-hundred-year-old Harry Sjulson, one of the very few World War II veterans still around, recently reflected on his time in occupied Japan.

Sjulson, who currently resides at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, said he and a friend both enlisted.

”At the time of the Pearl Harbor bombing a friend of mine by the name of Gordon Westerberg and I tried to enlist in the navy. He was accepted and I was not. Before enlisting I was working in the aircraft factories that built the B-24 bombers. ,” said Hjulson.

Sjulson said he was stationed in occupied Japan working the ordinances division, “At the end of the war, I think the atomic bomb served a purpose because it saved a lot of Japanese and American lives. That was felt to be necessary, because invading the mainland of Japan would have created millions and millions of losses of life.”

Sjulson also thinks the war was forced upon the U.S. but it also left a lot of damaged lives that the generation needed to straighten things out in the world.

Sjulson also reflected on the fact that the war delayed his marriage.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2021.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?