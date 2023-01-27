In most locations in the county if you have a dog or cat it must be licensed and be regularly vaccinated to keep the license.
Fergus Falls pet licenses are good for two years. The cost to license a spayed or neutered pet is $10. The cost for pets not spayed or neutered is $20. There is no fee for senior citizens aged 65 and over, but their pets do need to be registered and the vaccination records must be provided at the time of registration.
In Pelican Rapids, residents can purchase city animal license tags which are issued annually every January and are good for the calendar year. The fees are $24 per intact pet, $6 for spayed and neutered pets.
In Perham, a license for a dog or cat is $20, which is good for a two year period. Also all cats and dogs over six months old must be licensed and registered with the city. Pet owners must also provide a certificate by a qualified veterinarian indicating the dog or cat has been vaccinated. The licenses are available at the Perham Police Department.
In Battle Lake, they have a unique license system with a lifetime license fee for dogs and cats of $25. The application also states that pet owners must keep rabies vaccinations up to date. In some cases, random verifications of current vaccination status of an animal will be made. In the application, the city states that in the event that rabies vaccinations are not up to date, you will be subject to an administrative fine.
The city of Underwood only licenses dogs. An intact male or female dog is $20, while a spayed or neutered dog is $10 annually. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required to obtain the license.
Ottertail City does not require animal licenses for dogs and cats, but does have a leash law ordinance.
All dogs over six months of age have to be licensed in Henning and the $5 license is renewed annually. To get a dog license you show proof of vaccination and a city ordinance specifically stipulates that a license will not be granted for a dog that has not been vaccinated for distemper and rabies and a veterinarian certificate is required for proof.
In New York Mills, license fees are $20 for a dog and $10 cat license. Both are valid for two years. In addition, tags must be permanently attached to each animal's collar and worn at all times. Proof of vaccination against rabies and distemper is required with a veterinarian certificate.
It is advisable to check with your local city hall or law enforcement agency for any additional questions regarding animal licensure.