DOCTOR

Dog and cats must be licensed in most areas of the county.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

In most locations in the county if you have a dog or cat it must be licensed and be regularly vaccinated to keep the license.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?