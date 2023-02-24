A Fergus Falls man who works at a local auto parts store has received a really big honor from the corporate office.
Jim Vaughn has been awarded the “Driver of the Year," by national auto parts supplier, Auto Value.
According to a release issued by the company recently, each year, Auto Value regional and store managers across the Midwest have the opportunity to nominate a driver they believe deserves the award.
According to Vaughn’s store manager, Amanda Dahm, “Jim is an extremely hard worker. When not out delivering parts, he is stocking shelves, performing maintenance on the delivery vehicles and helping customers on the phone or in the store. He is always willing to lend a hand to anyone on the team, including customers. We’re very proud of Jim and would like to once again congratulate him on receiving this well-earned award.”
Some of Vaughn’s other duties include providing store support, including checking in freight, non-application parts, mixing paint, customer returns and resolving customer concerns. Additionally, the delivery driver is responsible for assisting with maintaining the store appearance, security, safety and daily operational standards. Secondary responsibilities include helping at the counter or with phone calls when needed.
Outside of work, Vaughn enjoys spending time with his wife, Evonne, and their family. He also spends his free time fishing, working in his shop and gardening.
Vaughn has been a part of the Auto Value team in Fergus Falls since 2019.
The corporate parent of Auto Value, Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned aftermarket auto parts distributor and store group based in St. Cloud. APH was established in 1920 in Minneapolis, as the National Bushing & Parts Company and boasts nearly 275 Auto Value, BENCO Equipment and Refinish Supply Co. stores across the Midwest. The company employs more than 1,800 team members and is a member of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone