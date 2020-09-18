Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) announced today that interim CNO Roberta Young, MSN, RN, CENP has agreed to join the organization on a permanent basis as chief nurse officer and vice president-patient care. Young has been with the organization on an interim basis since May 2020.
“We’ve been extremely pleased with Roberta’s contributions to our organization during her interim service and are happy she has agreed to join the team permanently in this senior executive role,” said LRH CEO Kent Mattson. “With her extensive career in patient care leadership, Roberta will help drive, support, and model a culture focused on employee engagement, patient safety, fiscal responsibility, strategic visioning, and a person-centered approach. Roberta’s expertise will also assist our clinical leaders with standardizing patient experience, along with enhancing nursing professional practice across our entire enterprise,” Mattson said.
Most recently Young served as an associate nurse executive for Altru Health System in Grand Forks and prior to that served in various executive roles including CNO for Sanford Health North and the former MeritCare. She holds her Master of Science in nursing degree from the University of Mary, Bismarck, North Dakota and her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from the University of Minnesota Moorhead. She is also certified in nursing executive practice and is a member of the American Nurses Association, American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.
“I have always believed It is a privilege to serve patients and their families as they journey to better health. I’m so pleased to be able to practice that service in a leadership role for the communities where Lake Region provides care,” explains Young. She will oversee the majority of patient care and service lines at LRH, all professional nursing practice, and certain support areas including spiritual care, social services, nutrition services and quality.
“The depth and breadth of Roberta’s operations experience in patient care will arm our entire enterprise with another top-notch resource to attain our target of being a high performing population health enterprise and the area’s most desirable place to work, and to receive and deliver the highest quality care,” noted Mattson. “She joins a leadership team that is poised to sustain and grow our local, community-governed organization to serve the healthcare needs of the nine communities and surrounding areas we serve.”
