It's one of the most anticipated publications of the year. It's the largest publication of the year. It's "Progress," Daily Journal Media's all-good-news magazine brings a little bit of sunshine to the cloudy, cold days of February, and it will feature local art on its cover in the coming year.
Each year, a theme is chosen for the magazine that speaks to the Otter Tail County communities. For 2024, the theme is "Rockin' Rural" and the cover art will be approached differently than it was in previous years.
"The idea to feature a local artist's work on the cover of 'Progress' is truly ingrained in the fabric of our community," Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud explained. "We have a remarkable arts community that, in my opinion, doesn't receive enough recognition. This is one way we can help support our local artists — by increasing their exposure."
The art contest is open to artists of all ages and to art of all mediums. A single, high resolution photograph of the art can be submitted into the contest Sept. 27-Dec. 31 online at fergusfallsjournal.com.
"All submissions will be considered, but we are truly looking for a piece that encompasses our 'Rockin' Rural' theme," Kantrud stressed.
The winning artist's work will be displayed in the Daily Journal Media office, located at 125 North Union Avenue, Suite 301 in Fergus Falls, February through December of 2024.
"Rumor has it, there may be a prize involved, as well," smiled Kantrud.
In closing, Kantrud shared her excitement regarding the art contest. "I have seen so many incredible pieces of artwork come out of Otter Tail County; some from children as young as six, and some from the elderly who are nearing triple digits. I cannot wait to see the masterpieces that are created surrounding our 'Rockin' Rural' theme!"
