'Snap, Crackle, Pop'

Local artist, Patricia Wahl's acrylic on stretched canvas piece, "Snap, Crackle, Pop," is an example of one of the things that makes Otter Tail County a "Rockin' Rural" place to live. 

 Submitted
It's one of the most anticipated publications of the year. It's the largest publication of the year. It's "Progress," Daily Journal Media's all-good-news magazine brings a little bit of sunshine to the cloudy, cold days of February, and it will feature local art on its cover in the coming year.


Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?