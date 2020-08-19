Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons awarded two young people the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award. Lila, age 13 and Beck, age 11 were quick to act to save a man from drowning. The dynamic duo live on East Leaf Lake in Otter Tail County.
Fitzgibbons described the events:
“On Aug. 5 at approximately 1 p.m. Lila, 13, Beck,11, and Evie Thorson, 4, were swimming near their home on East Leaf Lake when they saw an adult male on a canoe about 200-250 yards from the shore. The canoe had flipped, and the man fell out. He started to yell for help. He did not have a life jacket on, but was holding onto the canoe, struggling to stay up.
Seeing this, Lila, with a life jacket on, began to swim against the wind toward the man. Beck stayed on shore with Evie until the neighbor, who heard the screams for help, came outside. The neighbor, Ron Mohs, stayed with Evie while Beck, also with a life jacket on, got into his kayak and paddled out to help.
“Once Lila got to the man struggling in the water, she was able to grab the man’s life jacket that was partially under the canoe and give it to him. The man was unable to fully put on the life jacket but was able to put it around his neck. Lila held onto one end of the canoe and the man was on the other holding on. Beck arrived in the kayak and Lila held onto the canoe and grabbed onto the kayak. Beck paddled and Lila kicked to get them to shore.
“Once on shore, the man, exhausted, began to vomit water that he had consumed during the incident. Ron Mohs monitored the man and after a while was able to get the man back to his vehicle at the public access.
“Even in the emergency, Beck had the presence to grab the man’s wallet which was floating in the water and place it into the kayak so it would not be lost.
“In speaking to Lila, Beck and Ron, had the children not immediately responded, the man most likely would not have been able to hold on to the canoe and would have drowned. There was no time to call 911 and even if they had, the time it would have taken for responders to arrive would have been too late.
“Lila and Beck worked as a great team and had it not been for their quick and decisive action, the man would have drowned. Lila and Beck were directly responsible for saving the life of the man and disregarded their own safety with their actions. They remained calm and took the actions that were needed,” stated Sheriff Fitzgibbons. “For two people at their young age to respond so appropriately and quickly is quite impressive and they should be proud of what they did that day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.